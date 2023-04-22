CHANDLER — The much-improved Ada High softball team battled tooth-and-nail with No. 9 Chandler at a Class 5A District Tournament on Thursday, but in the end couldn’t catch the host Lady Lions at the end of a pair of season-ending losses.
Chandler upended Ada 16-8 in the opener before capturing the district championship with a narrow 14-10 victory in Game 2. The Lady Lions advance with a 19-13 record, while the Lady Cougars finished a topsy-turvy slowpitch season at 13-19.
The Lady Cougars had rolled past Bethel 12-0 in the district tournament opener.
Chandler 14, Ada 10
Freshman Kiki Williams delivered a two-out, two RBI double in the top of the fourth inning that put Ada on top 6-5. But Chandler responded by scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away.
The Lady Cougars got within 14-9 with three runs in the top of the sixth inning but could get no closer.
Ada out-hit the Lady Lions 16-14, led by junior Rylynn Truett who went 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Kiki Williams finished 4-for-4 with two RBIs and Ariana Munoz, Abbey Strong and Gracie Dotson all added two hits each. Ada’s three-hole hitter Tyley Dotson was intentionally walked five times in the contest.
Kali Beall led Chandler at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and four runs scored. Ruthie Capps finished 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored for Chandler and Rylee Capps ended the game 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored. Savannah Miller also had two hits for the tournament hosts.
Chandler 16, Ada 8
The back-and-forth affair was tied at 8-all through three innings before Chandler took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. The Lady Lions would hold the Lady Cougars scoreless over the final four innings.
Ada got home runs from Kiki Williams and Jakobi Williams in the contest. Jakobi Williams blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning — her 10th homer of the season — to counter a six-run outburst by Chandler in the top of the inning.
Not to be outdone, Kiki Williams belted a grand slam of her own in the bottom of the third inning that knotted the score at 8-8. Ada loaded the bases later in the inning on singles by Gracie Dotson and Jordyn Bellville and a walk to Trenity Duvall but couldn’t get another runner home.
That proved to be a theme for the Lady Cougars, who stranded a total of 11 base runners.
Four Ada batters had two hits apiece in a 12-hit offensive attack. Abbey Strong finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, Gracie Dotson went 2-for-3 with a walk and both Kiki Williams and Jakobi Williams finished 2-for-4. Rylynn Truett finished 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored.
Tyley Dotson added three more intentional walks to her total.
Chandler ended up with 17 hits and was led by Payton Goeller and Jaylee Ventris who produced three hits apiece. Goeller finished 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Ventris went 3-for-3 with two walks, a double, four RBIs and four runs scored.
Carson Jackson and CHS slugger Keelie Treat both hit home runs for the Lady Lions.
Ada 12, Bethel 0
The Lady Cougars couldn’t have asked for a better start to the playoffs, dominating Bethel from start to finish.
Ada scored twice in the bottom of the first inning, four times in the second before blowing the game wide open with a six-run volley in the top of the third frame.
Bethel couldn’t get much offense going against a stout Ada defense and the pitching of Tyley Dotson, who allowed just four hits in four innings of work.
Tyley Dotson’s two-run homer in the top of the third inning capped the scoring for the Lady Cougars.
Ada pounded 17 hits in the game, led by Kiki Williams who finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Josie Morgan and Rylynn Truett both clubbed two doubles each for the locals. Morgan finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Truett ended the contest 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Tyley Dotson also went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Jordynn Bellville finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Abbey Strong went 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for Ada.
Bethel got singles from Layla Menhusen, Payton Epperley, Brooklyn Duff and Kendall Bullen.
