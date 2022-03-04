ARDMORE — Junior goalkeeper Mikkiya Sloan made a diving save on the 22nd penalty kick in overtime to give the Ada High girls soccer team an exhilarating 3-2 win over host Ardmore in a wild road contest Tuesday night.
It was an amazing start to the 2022 season for coach Hannah McCoullough’s team.
The game was knotted at 2-2 at the end of regulation and it took 22 penalty kicks — 11 by each team — to finally decide a winner.
“I have never seen a game go past the sixth or seventh shooter,” McCullough said. “The scoreboard showed 11-10 with the Ada girls on top. That’s something you don’t usually see as a soccer score. However, officially the score is 3-2 according to OSSAA overtime rules.”
McCullough said it took every single player to get out of Ardmore with that type of victory.
“It was a true team win and several girls stepped up to contribute to the ‘W’,” she said.
Sophomore McKayla Rios scored the first goal of the game off a nice assist from Izzy McGinley 22 minutes into the contest to put Ada on top 1-0.
“Our girls started the game off strong and possessed the ball for the majority of the first half,” McCullough said.
After the Lady Tigers knotted the score at 1-1, McGinley — an AHS senior — scored off of an assist from Ariana Solorio from the backline.
Ardmore finally tied the score again off a second-half corner kick.
Since the game was a non-district contest, it immediately went to penalty kicks with the score tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation.
“At this point, the game had been the usual tough match-up between the teams, but what followed was anything but usual,” McCullough said.
Ada and Ardmore both sent five players to attempt penalty kicks.
Maryanne Criswell, McGinley and Indy Hughes all made PKs for Ada but Ardmore also cashed in on three penalty kicks.
With the game tied at 5-5 at that point, each team sent out one shooter at a time to go head to head until Sloan finally ended it with the clutch save.
The Lady Cougars return to action at 5:30 p.m. tonight with their home-opener against Noble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.