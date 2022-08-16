Lady Cougars ease past Sulphur

The Ada High School softball team hadn’t had much success against Sulphur in recent history. That changed Friday night at the Ada Softball Complex.
The Lady Cougars used a strong pitching performance by sophomore Bradi Odom and got timely hits up and down the lineup in a 5-2 win over Sulphur.
“Friday was a well-played game by both teams. Both pitchers threw the ball well,” said Ada head coach Jeremy Strong. “It was a good early-season test.”
Ada improved to 4-0 on the year heading into another busy week. Ada hosted Mount St. Mary on Monday and invites Tecumseh to town at 5 p.m. today before heading to the Tishomingo Fastpitch Tournament on Thursday. The Lady Cougars face Antlers at 4:30 p.m. and Kingston at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in a pair of pool-play contests. Ada then meets Turner at 1:55 p.m. Saturday before the tournament moves on to the third place (4:30 p.m.) and championship (6 p.m.) contests.
Against Sulphur, Odom struck out eight, walked just one and allowed two hits and one earned run in a complete-game effort. During her first three starts this fall, Odom has faced 78 batters. She has 27 strikeouts with a 1.94 ERA. Odom has surrendered just five earned runs during that span.
“Bradi was sharp and did a good job of keeping the ball down,” Strong said.
The Lady Cougars started a two-out rally in the bottom of the third when Abbey Strong beat out an infield single. She hurried to second on a wild pitch and scored on a run-scoring single by Odom that put Ada ahead 1-0.
Rylynn Truett ripped a two-run double to left field that made it 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Ariana Munoz was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning. She advanced all the way to third base on a base hit by Tyley Dotson and scored on a passed ball to put Ada on top 4-0.
Later in the inning, Dotson scored Ada’s final run of the game when Josie Morgan ripped a two-out triple to left field.
Sulphur’s lone scores came via a two-out, two-run triple off the bat of Kinzi Adkinson in the top of the seventh inning, but she was stranded at third base when the game ended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.