ROFF — If the Ada High School softball team didn’t have bad luck, it wouldn’t have much at all lately.
The Lady Cougars dropped their fourth consecutive close contest — three by one run and other other by a pair of scores — after seeing both Davis and Roff rally for victories Tuesday at the Roff Festival.
First, Ada built a 7-2 lead over Davis through four innings only to see the Lady Wolves rally for a 9-7 victory.
Then, Roff trailed 7-3 after four innings but used two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to clip the Lady Cougars 8-7.
Coach Jeremy Strong’s club has now lost five straight games to plunge to 2-6 on the year. Roff, ranked No. 18 in Class A, is now 8-7 and Davis is sitting at 2-5 after the host Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Wolves 7-5.
All three teams will now be competing in the 3rd Annual Turnpike Showdown, hosted by Roff and Sulphur, which runs today through Saturday.
Game 1
Davis 9, Ada 7
The Lady Wolves still trailed 7-4 heading into the seventh inning before scoring five runs in the top of that frame to complete the improbable comeback.
Anna Merrell had the big hit in the late DHS volley — a two-out, three-RBI double. Addison Danker added a run-scoring single in the inning, that also included two Ada errors.
The Lady Cougars out-hit Davis 11-9. Rylynn Truett, Kiki Williams, Jakobi Williams and Gracie Dotson all had two hits apiece to lead the Ada charge. Truett finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a runs scored; Kiki Williams finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored; Jakobi Williams went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored; and Dotson ended up 2-for-3.
Ariana Munoz slapped a double and drove in two runs for the Lady Cougars.
Danker, the Davis leadoff batter, led the way for the Lady Wolves, going 3-for-4 with tow RBIs and a run scored. Chloe Summers finished 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored, Merrell went 2-for-4.
Game 2
Roff 8, Ada 7
Sophomore Addi Sheppard hit a sacrifice fly that had the distance to drive in Kaylie Cranford from third base that completed the big Roff rally.
Ada scored three runs in the top of the third inning to grab a 7-3 lead. Tyley Dotson led off that frame with a home run, Kiki Williams followed with a sacrifice fly and Gracie Dotson pushed home the third run with a RBI groundout.
The Lady Cougars, who stranded nine total baserunners, were held scoreless over the final four innings.
Ada picked up 13 hits to Roff’s 12. Gracie Dotson finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs to pace Ada at the plate and sister Tyley Dotson went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Abbey Strong, Jakobi Williams and Rylynn Truett all contributed two hits each for the visitors.
Junior Shelbey Ensey led the RHS offense, going 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Sophie Eldred went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Danleigh Harris finished 2-for-2 with a home run, two walks, four RBIs and a run scored. Cranford also had two hits for the Lady Tigers.
Game 3
Roff 7, Davis 5
The game was knotted at 4-4 after three innings before Roff went ahead for good with three runs in the top of the fourth frame. Kaylie Cranford delivered a clutch two-out, two RBI single in the inning and Danleigh Harris raced home on a DHS error.
Shelbey Ensey turned in another 4-for-4 effort that included a double, three RBIs and a run scored. JoJo Bettes and Chloe Eldred both finished 2-for-4 with one run scored. Sophie Eldred hit a double and scored two runs for the Lady Tigers.
Jacobi Lanoy led Davis, going 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Alexis Barnes wetn 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Chloe Summers also hit a double and drove in two runs for the Lady Wolves.
