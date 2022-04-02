The Ada High softball team got off to a rough start on Day 2 of the 2nd Annual Turnpike Showdown in Roff Friday morning.
The host Lady Tigers, ranked No. 4 in Class A, knocked off Ada 19-1 before Class 2A No. 8 Rattan held off the Lady Cougars 12-8.
Roff improved to 11-6 on the year, Rattan moved to 14-5 and Ada dipped to 2-8. The Lady Cougars battled Class 4A No. 7 Calera later Friday but the results of that contest were not available at press time.
Ada starts off next week by hosting arch-rival McAlester at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Game 1
Roff 19, Ada 1
The Lady Tigers opened the floodgates right off the bat, scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning. Roff added eight more in the second frame.
Ada put together a two-out rally in the top of the third inning to avoid a shutout.
Abbey Strong and Amaya Frizell hit back-to-back singles before Rylynn Truett belted an RBI double to left field to get the Lady Cougars on the scoreboard.
Roff piled up 13 hits in only two at-bats, including a three-run homer by Chloe Eldred.
Payton Owens finished 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Tigers, while Danleigh Harris went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Camden Simon ended up 1-for-1 with a double, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Roff was able to take advantage of nine walks in the contest and two Ada errors.
Strong had two of Ada’s four hits.
Game 2
Rattan 12, Ada 8
Ada led 1-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth inning before the Lady Rams scored all 12 of their runs.
The Lady Cougars tried to battle back with five runs in the top of the fifth and two more in the sixth before the time limit expired.
The Lady Cougars out-hit Rattan 15-11 but were hurt by four errors.
Strong led Ada at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored. Rylynn Truett finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored, while Amaya Frizell went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Jakobi Williams blasted a solo home run for Ada, while Karsyn Woods ended up 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Chloe James led Rattan’s offensive output, going 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Jaylie Williams finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Tynli McCarty went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
