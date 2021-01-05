The Ada High girls basketball team went from leading by seven early in the third quarter to trailing by seven early in the fourth frame and couldn’t quite get over the hump in a 41-37 loss to Shawnee at home Saturday afternoon.
Ada dropped to 5-4 overall after absorbing its third loss in four contests last week. The Lady Cougars went 1-2 in the 2020 Cougar Christmas Classic and finished seventh in that home holiday tournament.
Shawnee, ranked No. 14 in Class 5A, evened its record at 3-3. The Lady Wolves dropped a 33-30 decision to Ada Dec. 4 in Shawnee in the season-opener for both teams.
It was also the fourth game in six days for the Lady Cougars coming off a two-week COVID-19 quarantine that ended the day before the Cougar Christmas Classic began. Ada committed 71 turnovers in that span, including 19 against Shawnee on Saturday.
“We have to quit turning the basketball over. We have to quit giving up so many offensive rebounds. We have to value possessions. There’s a lot of things we have to get better at,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “I think the more we play, the better we’ll get. But right now it hurts because all these things are coming in games and not practice.”
The Lady Cougars led 16-13 at halftime against the Lady Wolves and Landyn Owens hit back-to-back jumpers to begin the third period to boost the AHS advantage to 20-13 at the 5:21 mark.
Ada then went cold during a pivotal 16-2 Shawnee run, capped by back-to-back buckets by Aubrie Megehee to open the fourth quarter that put the visitors ahead 29-22 with 7:01 to play.
Ada freshman Makaviya Nelson hit consecutive 3-point baskets — the first one banked home — to get Ada within 29-28 with 5:56 remaining.
Jaeden Ward got free inside and hit a layup off a feed from Alexus Hamilton that knotted the score at 30-30.
Shawnee countered with six straight points on two free throws by Kailey Henry, a layup by Tristyn Napier that followed a steal by Henry and two Napier free throws that gave the visitors a 36-30 lead with 1:44 left. Shawnee led by as many as seven points down the stretch.
One of the more glaring stats of the night was free throws. Shawnee finished 15-of-29 from the line compared to a 7-of-8 effort by Ada.
“You can’t get to the free-throw line eight times and expect to win against a good team. Apparently, we’re not being aggressive enough or we’re not getting the calls, I don’t know which one it is,” Jennings said.
“Every game that we’ve played at home, we’re not getting to the free-throw line. It’s not been like that on the road,” she continued. “We’re going to have to find a way to get to the free-throw line.”
Owens battled foul trouble — she picked up her third and fourth infractions less than a minute apart late in the third quarter and sat on the bench until the 3:12 mark of the fourth period — but still led Ada with 13 points to go with four steals.
Amaya Frizell was next with 11 points and five rebounds, while Makaviya Nelson scored eight points off the bench.
Megehee scored 13 points for Shawnee, while Napier added 11 points and sank 7-of-11 free throws.
The Lady Cougars don’t have much recovery time. Ada travels to Plainview tonight and the Lady Indians are 5-0 and ranked No. 12 in Class 4A. The Lady Indians won the girls championship at the Madill Winter Classic last week.
Jennings and company then play host to the 2021 East Central Oklahoma Classic, which tips off Thursday inside the Cougar Activity Center. The Lady Cougars will square off against Lawton Eisenhower (No. 10 in Class 5A) at 7 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup. Other girls teams in the ECOC field include Ardmore (No. 4 in Class 5A), Harrah, Ponca City (No. 20 in 6A), Westmoore, Durant and Norman North (No. 9 in Class 6A).
“Plainview’s playing really well and the tournament is loaded. We’re going to have to get better real quick,” Jennings said.
Minutes before Saturday’s contest, Ada honored seniors Alexus Hamilton, Jaeden Ward and Landyn Owens.
———o———
By The Numbers
GIRLS
Saturday, Jan. 2
At Ada
Shawnee 41, Ada 37
SHAWNEE 8 5 12 16 — 41
ADA 7 9 6 15 — 37
SHAWNEE: Aubrie Megehee 5-11, 3-4,13; Tristyn Napier 2-5, 7-11, 11; Kailey Henry 2-6, 3-5, 7; Tatum Sparks 2-4, 0-0, 5; Amaya Martinez 1-4, 0-2, 3; Hallie Wilson 0-3, 1-2, 1; Anneca Anderson 0-1, 1-5, 1. Totals: 12-36, 15-29, 41.
ADA: Landyn Owens 5-12, 2-2, 13; Amaya Frizell 5-16, 0-0, 11; Makaviya Nelson 2-3, 2-2, 8; Shayla Wofford 0-2, 3-4, 3; Jaeden Ward 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 13-38, 7-8, 37.
Turnovers: Shawnee 15, Ada 19.
Steals: Shawnee 11 (Megehee 3, Wilson 3); Ada 10 (Owens 4).
Rebounds: Shawnee 34 (Martinez 5); Ada 28 (Three with 5).
3-point goals: Shawnee 2-5 (Martinez 1-1, Sparks 1-2); Ada 4-10 (M. Nelson 2-3,Owens 1-5, Frizell 1-2).
Fouled out: Frizell (A).
