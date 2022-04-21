HEALDTON — Ada freshman Bradi Odom blasted three home runs but it wasn’t quite enough as host Healdton scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to hand the Lady Cougars a tough 10-9 slow pitch softball loss.
Healdton improved to 12-8, while coach Jeremy Strong’s bunch dropped to 3-15.
Ada travels to Sulphur for a Class 5A District Tournament today and battles local rival Byng at 11 a.m. in a first-round matchup. The host Lady Bulldogs will face the loser and winner of that contest later in tournament play.
Healdton scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning to build an early 6-1 lead.
The Lady Cougars rallied with three runs in the top of the fourth inning and five more in the top of the seventh to overtake the Lady Bulldogs 9-8.
However, the Lady Cougars couldn’t close the door in the bottom of the seventh.
Bella Spellman led off with an infield single and Kiki Jones followed with a double. Ramsey Webb then walked to load the bases.
Brynli Tucker then delivered a two-run, walk-off single to end the game.
Ada scored its five runs in the top of the seventh with a two-out rally. The Lady Cougars got an RBI single by Ariana Munoz, a three-run homer by sophomore Rylynn Truett (the first home run of her slow pitch career) and a solo shot by Odom that snapped an 8-8 tie.
Odom finished 3-for-3 with a walk, the three bombs, a walk, four RBIs and three runs scored. No other Ada player had more than one hit.
Jakobi Williams hit a solo home run — Ada had five on the day — and Abbey Strong and Josie Morgan had the Lady Cougars’ other hits.
Jones led a nine-high Healdton offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. Webb went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two runs scored, while Lizzy Wolfe also had two hits and drove in one run. Tucker added a triple for the Lady Bulldogs.
