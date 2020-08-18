TISHOMINGO — Ada freshman Jakobi Wiliams celebrated her birthday in style.
Williams blasted a two-run home during a four-run Ada outburst in the top of the first inning and the Lady Cougars held off a late Wilson rally in a 6-3 win over the Lady Eagles in the third-place game of the Tishomingo Invitational Saturday night.
Earlier in the day, Ada blanked the same Wilson club 7-0 in pool play before dropping a 16-0 decision to defending Class 3A State champion and host Tishomingo.
The Lady Cougars left town at 4-3, while Wilson dropped to 3-6.
“My kids showed a lot of heart and fight today. After getting beat the second game, they battled back and brought home a trophy,” said Ada head coach Taylor Henry. “I was proud that they were able to move on from a loss and not let it snowball. We needed a lot of games this weekend. It did nothing but help them.”
3rd Place
Ada 6, Wilson 3
Three Ada players had two hits apiece — Josie Morgan (2-for-3 with a run scored), Amaya Frizell (2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored) and Addie Hill (2-for-3).
All four of Ada’s runs in the big first inning came with two outs.
Frizell got the Lady Cougars going with a double before Rylynn Truett walked. Frizell and Truett both raced home when Trenity Duvall reached on an error to give Ada a quick 2-0 lead.
Williams followed with the two-run bomb to push the Ada advantage to 4-0.
Ada scored two runs in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly and another Wilson error to grab a 6-0 lead.
The Lady Eagles pushed across three runs in the bottom of the sixth before their rally fell short.
Chardoney Stick was the mound winner. She struck out two, walked just one and gave up two earned runs in six innings of work.
Austyn Gray had two of six Wilson hits. Ally Powell absorbed the pitching loss. She struck out five, walked four and gave up two earned runs in six innings.
Tish 16, Ada 0
Tishomingo ace JJ Anderson struck out four, walked two and allowed just one Ada hit in the three-inning run-rule.
Ada hurlers Abbey Strong and Cydnee Miller had trouble finding the strike zone, combining for nine walks and a hit batter in three innings.
Chardoney Stick got Ada’s lone hit — a leadoff single in the bottom of the third inning. Tishomingo turned a double play to end the game.
Grace Anderson led the Tish offensive attack, going 2-for-2 with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored. Cheyenne Wood, Logan Bryant, Sloan Stover, Dani Corbin and Jolee Northcutt all had two hits apiece. Wood added a double, three RBIs and a run scored, while Stover hit a double, drove in a run and scored a run.
Jadyn Hook went 1-for-1 with two walks, a double, an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the Tishomingo lineup.
Stover and Wood both doubled for the Lady Indians.
Ada 7, Wilson 0
The Lady Cougars scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and pitcher Chardoney Stick shut down the Lady Eagles in a 7-0 win.
Abbey Strong walked to lead off the game and Rylynn Truett reached on an error to get things rolling for the Lady Cougars. Both runners scored on an RBI double to center field by Amaya Frizell.
Later in the inning, Addie Hill ripped a two-out, two-RBI double to wrap up the first-inning AHS volley. Hill had two of five total Ada hits in the contest.
Maci Gunter had three of five Wilson hits.
The Lady Cougars played at Roff Monday and will have the rest of the week off. Ada travels to Glenpool Aug. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.