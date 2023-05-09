WEATHERFORD — The Ada High girls golf team had to hang on tight but hang on they did.
The Lady Cougars clipped private school powerhouse Bishop McGuinness by two strokes to capture the Class 4A State championship last week at the Prairie West Golf Course.
Ada, which was ranked No. 1 all spring, finished with a two-day total of 669 while the third-ranked Fighting Irish followed at 671. No. 2 Fort Gibson settled for third place with a total score of 683.
The final outcome wasn’t known until all the scores from Ada, Bishop McGuinness and others finally trickled in and were posted in the clubhouse.
According to Ada head coach Ron Anderson, you could cut the anticipation with a knife.
“When finished, I couldn’t get in front of the scores soon enough. Waiting for those last few scores to be posted was exciting,” said veteran Ada head coach Ron Anderson. “I will never forget the elation when turning around and telling the girls ‘We did it’. They were all so excited.”
It was the Ada girls golf program’s first-ever state championship.
“These girls and all my players the past 16 years have heard me say often, ‘Every stroke counts’. And at the end of the final round, every single player contributed, everyone’s score counted and two was all that we needed,” he said.
Rounding out the Top 5 in the final team standings were fourth-rated Clinton with a score of 715 and No. 6 Weatherford with a 730 total. Defending champion and eighth-ranked Hilldale was sixth at 731.
Bishop McGuinness head coach Mark Veneklasen tried to play spoiler and told Anderson he thought they were going to win by a few strokes, but the Ada coach wasn’t having any of it.
“Coach Veneklasen was certain several holes before we finished that we would come in three or four strokes under them. He must have been in direct contact in the booth with CBS’s Jim Nantz,” Anderson said. “Hey, he’s a great guy, but I didn’t believe a word he said.”
It came as no surprise to Anderson that the Fighting Irish pushed the Lady Cougars until the very end.
“I had them on my radar from the beginning,” Anderson said. “They finished in the Top 5 last year in Class 5A. They were in the Stillwater Tournament earlier this year and clipped us by nine.”
McGuinness sisters Abbie Justiz and Allie Justiz held down the top two spots in the medalist race. Abbie won the crown with a two-day total of 151 and Allie was a single stroke behind at 152.
“Those two sisters are very good,” Anderson said.
Ada super sophomore Beans Factor, one of the favorites all season to claim the medalist crown tied for third with her teammate, junior Landon Wilson, with identical scores of 153. Layne Ailshie of Fort Gibson was right behind with a 154.
Factor shot a 76 on Day 1 and a 77 on Day 2 and Wilson shot a career-best 75 in the first round and followed that with a 78.
Anderson said Wilson broke down in tears after the Lady Cougars were crowned champions.
“In all of my years of coaching, I’ve never been as emotional as when I saw London’s reaction. Her eyes looked like two fire hoses,” he said. “Certainly from joy, but also from complete exhaustion. I have never had a player at any level, college, or high school, compete and work as hard as London. Without that determination this past year, the outcome of this tournament would have been different.”
AHS juniors Ava Patterson and Ava Manwell also tied after the final putt was made. They both recorded two-day totals of 183.
Sophomore Brooklyn Black turned in two sub-100 rounds of 97 and 95 for a combined score of 192.
Anderson said he chose to focus on his two Ava’s on Day 2 since Factor and Wilson turned in solid first-round scores.
“Ava Patterson was striking the ball very well all day but struggled on the greens. Ava Manwell just didn’t have the same comfort level as she had the day before,” he explained. “But Brooklyn Black was just quietly playing along on her way to an even better round than the day before.”
The Lady Cougars led by six strokes after the first round and had a big bullseye on their respective backs entering Day 2.
“Every player and team feels different when going into the last day at state. Trying to hold the lead or trying to catch the lead generates a different mindset,” Anderson said. “We were the prey with the six-stroke lead.”
Anderson said pressure might have affected his players heading into the final round.
“As always, everyone feels they could have played better and or contributed more. We all set realistic goals the night before of how many strokes we could shave on Day 2 to extend our six-stroke lead,” he said. “Only Brooklyn accomplished her goal.”
All that matters, however, is each member of the Ada High squad did just enough to contribute to winning a state title.
“I’m so very proud of this team. It took every stroke by every single one of them,” Anderson said.
———o———
The Results
GIRLS
Class 4A State Tournament
May 3-4
Prairie West Golf Course
At Weatherford
Team Standings
1. ADA 327-342-669
2. Bishop McGuinness 333-338-671
3. Fort Gibson 335-348-683
4. Clinton 347-368-715
5. Weatherford 362-368-730
6. Hilldale 358-373-731
7. Elk City 355-384-739
8. Plainview 371-381-753
9. Sulphur 387-399-786
10. Cushing 387-401-788
11. Tuttle 387-401-788
12. Classen SAS 435-472-907
Top 10 Individuals
1. Abbie Justiz, McGuinness 75-76-151
2. Allie Justiz, McGuinness 75-77-152
3. Beans Factor, Ada 76-77-153
(tie) London Wilson, Ada 75-78-153
5. Layne Ailshie, Fort Gibson 73-81-154
6. Katie Jo Eisenhauer, OCS 81-78-159
7. Prachel Carruth, Weatherford 80-79-159
8. Paisley Eason, Sulphur 83-82-165
9. Avery Haywood, Sallisaw 82-88-170
10 Addison Littke, Clinton 82-89-171
Ada Individual Results
Beans Factor 76-77-153
London Wilson 75-78-153
Ava Manwell 85-98-183
Ava Patterson 91-92-183
Brooklyn Black 97-95-192
