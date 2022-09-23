Lady Cougars can't solve Tecumseh's Jacoway

TECUMSEH — Serenity Jacoway proved again why she’s one of the top pitchers in District 4A-2.
The Tecumseh ace threw a five-inning no-hitter against the Ada High softball team in a district makeup game Wednesday night.
The Lady Savages improved to 21-9 overall and 11-1 in the district, while Ada dropped to 16-10 and 6-5 in district play. Tecumseh owns the top spot in the district, while Ada has sunk to the No. 5 spot.
Jacoway struck out five and walked one in the impressive five-inning pitching stint. Karsyn Woods absorbed the loss in the circle for Ada.
Ada freshman Kieranie Williams was the only Lady Cougar to reach base, drawing a one-out walk in the top of the third inning.
Katie Overstreet led a 13-hit Tecumseh barrage, going 3-for-3 with a triple, six RBIs and two runs scored. Jessi Hill went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Bristin Hayes finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Katelyn Fleming went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for the hosts.
The Lady Cougars traveled to Classen SAS on Thursday for another district contest and return home at 5 p.m. Monday when Tishomingo visits the Ada High Softball Complex.
Coach Jeremy Strong wraps up the regular season next Tuesday at Davis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.