For three quarters the Ada High School girls basketball team went toe-to-toe with Class 4A contender Tuttle during their matchup in the third-place contest Friday night at the 45th Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic before a raucous crowd inside East Central University’s Kerr Activities Center.
However, the Lady Cougars couldn’t overcome Tuttle’s red-hot start in a 61-50 loss to the Lady Tigers.
Ada, No. 19 in 4A, dropped to an even 5-5 on the sea on heading into tonight’s home came with Heritage Hall. No. 3 Tuttle left town at 8-2.
“I’m proud of my kids for competing. I felt like we overcame some obstacles and had some maturation moments this week,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “As always this was a well ran tournament. It’s always an honor to play in it. This is a tough tourney and we will use it to get better.”
Tuttle opened the game by hitting 11 of its first 15 field goals and outscored Ada 26-14 in the first quarter. Ada outscored the Lady Tigers 36-35 over the final three frames.
Tuttle’s Allie Rehl led her team’s early charge with 14 points in the opening frame on 6-of-8 shooting. She scored on numerous drives to the basket. Rehl continued her superb play throughout the contest and finished the contest with a team-best 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting. Rehl, a member of the all-tournament team, went 5-of-5 from the free-throw line and also had 10 rebounds and three assists.
Rylynn Truett sank a 3-pointer at the 5:25 mark of the second quarter to get Ada within 28-21.
The Lady Tigers led by as many as 20 in the third quarter after a conventional three-point play by Rehl made it 47-27 at the 5:53 mark.
Ada ended the game on a 23-14 run.
Tuttle post player Landry Allen, who will continue her basketball career at the University of Oklahoma, registered a double-double that included 18 points and 12 rebounds. She also had three blocked shots. Allen was also an all-tournament pick.
Samantha Teague hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points for the Lady Tigers.
Ada all-tournament selection Sania Richardson continued to find ways to keep the Lady Cougars close. She exploded for a tournament-high 35 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
“I’m proud of Sania for making the all-tournament team. I wouldn’t want anyone else to be our point guard,” Jennings said.
Truett hit a pair of triples for her six points and Tyley Dotson also scored six for the locals.
Tuttle finished 11-of-16 from the free-throw line compared to a 3-of-4 outing by the Lady Cougars.
“To beat a Top 5 team in any class, we will have to find a way to get to the free throw line more than four times,” Jennings said.
The Cougars committed just three turnovers in the contest. Tuttle — who won last year’s Mid-America Classic crown — out-rebounded Ada 30-16 and outscored the Lady Cougars 42-22 in the paint.
