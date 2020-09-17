Lady Cougars can't complete late comeback

ARDMORE — The Ada High softball team had the tying run on third base and the winning run on second with one out in the top of the seventh inning but failed to score in an agonizing 7-6 loss to rival Ardmore in a Tuesday night road game.
The Lady Cougars fell to 12-8 on the year, while Ardmore improved to 9-10.
Ada head coach Taylor Henry said the little things meant a lot in the loss to the Lady Tigers.
“We need to get better with the small things,” Henry told The Ada News.
“We have got to improve on things like base running and having productive at-bats,” she continued. “We played hard tonight but we have to pay better attention to detail. This team has a lot of fight and want-to, but they cannot overlook the small details.”
Trenity Duvall got the Lady Cougars started in the seventh with a base hit to right field. Joelee Williams then executed a sacrifice bunt that moved Duvall to second.
Addie Hill reached on an error and later stole second to give the locals two runners in scoring position.
Ardmore got out of the jam with a strikeout and a flyout to right field to end the game.
The game was a thriller right from the start. Ada scored two runs in the top of the first inning to grab the early lead and Ardmore responded with four runs in the bottom of the second.
The Lady Cougars countered with three runs in the top of the third frame to take a 5-4 lead.
With the game knotted at 5-5, Ardmore scored twice in the fourth inning to take the lead for good.
Ada got a double from Eliza Stick in the sixth inning and scored on an RBI single from Abbey Strong to get the visitors within 7-6. The Lady Cougars had runners at first and third with no outs and loaded the bases after a one-out walk to Amaya Frizell. But an inning-ending double play short-circuited that Ada uprising.
Strong led a nine-hit Ada offense, finishing 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Frizell finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI, and two runs scored, while Duvall went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Rylynn Truett finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI, a double and a run scored for Ada.
Avery Lowe was the catalyst in Ardmore’s 12-hit offense, going 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Shakira Smith finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored from the top of the Lady Tigers’ lineup, while Daliyah Quiroz and Brooklyn Coronado both hit doubles.
Jaci Johnson clubbed a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the third inning for the home team.
Savannah Marris was the winning pitcher for Ardmore. She struck out six, walked five, hit a batter and surrendered three earned runs in seven complete innings.
Chardoney Stick absorbed the loss. She struck out one, walked one, hit three batters in six innings.
The Lady Cougars will play their first home game since their season-opener against Tupelo at 5 p.m. today when Glenpool comes to town.
