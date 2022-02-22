The Ada High girls basketball team got locked in right from the start and blew past Bridge Creek 70-17 in a lopsided Class 4A District championship contest Saturday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The seventh-ranked Lady Cougars improved to 19-4 on the year, while Bridge Creek sank to 3-21.
Ada will host Sulphur at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a Class 4A Regional Tournament winner’s bracket game. The Bulldogs bounced Newcastle 58-32 to claim a district title. Sulphur enters regional play at 17-7 and has won five of its past six games.
“We will have to play good to beat Sulphur. They have got hot at the right time,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
Ada blanked Bridge Creek 21-0 in the first quarter and boosted its lead to 35-9 by halftime.
“It was good to take the first step in the playoffs. I thought we jumped on Bridge Creek early and never looked back,” Jennings said.
Ada outscored the Lady Bobcats 30-8 in the second half.
Freshman playmaker Sania Richardson exploded for a game-high 30 points. She finished 14-of-17 from the field and also had four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Shayla Wofford and Karsyn Woods followed with seven points each. Wofford also had five rebounds and two blocked shots.
Rylynn Truett added five points including one of three Ada 3-point baskets in the game. Richardson and Ariel Snodgrass also had 3-pointers in the game.
Summer Fergeson paced the Lady Bobcats with eight points, including a 3-pointer, while Morgan Whitaker was next with six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.