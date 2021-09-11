Lady Cougars advance to title game

MCLOUD — Ada senior Amaya Frizell was cooking Friday morning during a pool-play contest with Meeker at the McLoud Tournament.
Frizell smacked two triples and a double to help the Lady Cougars lay the smack down on Meeker in a 12-1 victory.
Later in the day, the Lady Cougars pushed past Little Axe 4-1 to complete a tournament sweep.
Ada improved to 13-5 on the year with the pair of victories. Coach Taylor Henry’s club will meet Stroud at noon today in the tournament championship game.
Ada returns to District 4A-2 action Monday, hosting Mount St. Mary at 5 p.m.
Game 1
Ada 12, Meeker 1
Ada took control early against Meeker with six runs in the bottom of the first inning. The game lasted just four frames.
Frizell finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-hit Ada attack. Bradi Odom went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Trenity Duvall went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jakobi Williams finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Abbey Strong went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.
Ariana Munoz and Cydnee Miller both went 1-for-1 with an RBI and Josie Morgan finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Rylynn Truett walked twice and scored two runs for the Lady Cougars.
Odom, Ada’s freshman ace, was dominant from the circle. She struck out 10, walked three and allowed just four hits and one earned run.
Icle Brewer had half of Meeker’s hits, going 2-for-3. Maleah Blankenship went 1-for-1 with a double and her team’s lone RBI.
The Lady Bulldogs were also hurt by five errors.
Game 2
Ada 4, Little Axe 0
Ada broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. The game ended after five innings due to the tournament time limit.
The Lady Cougars managed just six hits in the contest, including a pair of doubles by sophomore Rylynn Truett. She finished 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Ada’s third-inning uprising all came with two outs.
Truett’s RBI double got the scoring and she raced home on an RBI single by Amaya Frizell. During a dropped third strike, Frizell advanced to third and raced home on a Little Axe error putting the Lady Cougars on top 3-0.
Abbey Strong led off the bottom of the fifth with a base hit and scored Ada’s final run on Little Axe’s second error before time ran out.
Jakobi Williams had Ada’s other base hit.
