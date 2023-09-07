The Ada High softball team got off to a rough start and never could climb back into the game in a 12-3 home loss to Dickson Tuesday night.
Coach Jeremy Strong’s club fell to 7-10 overall and 2-6 in District 4A-4 play, while Dickson left town at 13-5 and 7-2.
The Lady Cougars begin play in the 2023 McLoud Invitational on Thursday. Ada meets Bethel at 2:30 p.m. and Amber-Pocasset at 4 p.m. in a pair of pool play contests. On Friday, Ada battles the host McLoud club at 10 a.m. and Holdenville at 11:30 a.m.
Dickson 12, Ada 3
Dickson jumped out to a 9-0 lead and took advantage of seven Ada errors in the game.
Senior Trenity Duvall delivered the big blow of the game for Ada in the bottom of the third inning. Abbey Strong was hit by a pitch with one out and Rylynn Truett reached on an error. Duvall then plastered the second pitch she saw over the right field fence to get Ada within 9-3.
Karsyn Woods had the only other hits in the game for Ada, finishing 2-for-3.
The Lady Comets piled up 13 total hits, led by Landri Oxley who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Aubree Johnson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Karly Williamson also had two hits for the visitors and scored a run.
Riley Mays was the winning pitcher for Dickson. She struck out 10, walked one and allowed just two earned runs in a complete-game performance.
