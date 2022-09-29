Classen SAS broke a 2-2 tie with a single run in the top of the sixth inning and clipped Ada 3-2 in a District 4A-2 makeup game Wednesday afternoon at the Ada High Softball Complex.
The victory moved the Lady Comets ahead of Ada in the 4A-2 final standings. Class SAS improved to 13-13 overall and 8-6 in the district, while the Lady Cougars dropped into the No. 5 spots at 17-13 and 7-7.
Coach Jeremy Strong’s club must now travel to Cache — which finished fourth in District 4A-1 — at noon on Saturday for a Bi-District best-of-three series with the host Lady Bulldogs. Ada would have hosted a Bi-District Tournament with a win over Classen SAS on Wednesday.
Derah-Lynn Horton hit a clutch RBI double with two outs in the top of the sixth inning to push across the go-ahead run for the Lady Comets.
The Lady Cougars had chances to respond.
Bradi Odom led off the bottom of the sixth with a sharp single to center field and Rylynn Truett executed a nice bunt down the third base line for a hit that advanced courtesy runner Sam King to third.
But with runners on the corners with no outs, Classen SAS ace Isabella Hardeman recorded three consecutive strikeouts to get out of that jam.
In the bottom of the seventh, Tyley Dotson reached on an error to start the frame and went all the way to third on a one-out single by Ariana Munoz. But Ada again stranded the tying run after a fly out and a groundout ended the game.
Hardeman struck out 13, walked none and allowed two earned runs in a strong complete-game performance for the Lady Comets.
Ada outhit Classen 8-6. Munoz led the way, finishing 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Abbey Strong and Odom added two hits apiece for the hosts.
Symone Talley led a six-hit Classen SAS offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Hardeman hit a double for the visitors.
Odom was lights out for Ada in the circle. She struck out 11 and walked to in a gutsy seven-inning stint.
Lady Demons slip past Ada
PERKINS — Ashley Larson hit an RBI double with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Perkins-Tryon a dramatic 5-4 win over Ada on Tuesday.
Perkins drew a pair of walks to start the seventh inning before Larson delivered her big hit.
The Lady Cougars trailed 4-2 before tying the game with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning. Bradi Odom scored on an RBI groundout by Trenity Duvall and Jakobi Williams raced home on a two-out Perkins error to knot the score at 4-all.
Rylynn Truett and Willaims had two hits apiece to pace Ada at the plate. Truett finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and Williams went 2-for-4 and scored twice.
The Lady Demons collected seven hits by seven different players.
Madison Kastl finished 1-for-1, walked three times and scored three runs as Perkins-Tryon’s leadoff hitter. Addi went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored, while Jaelin Cox and Taylor Stanley both drove in runs for the hosts.
