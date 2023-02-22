STRATFORD — It was raining 3’s for the Stratford Lady Bulldogs in Saturday’s Class 2A District tournament championship game.
The Lady Bulldogs hit 13 3-pointers in the game on their way to a 68-28 win over the Lady Badgers of Elmore City-Pernell.
The 15th-ranked Lady Bulldogs moved to 20-4 on the season and will face Minco at 6 p.m. Thursday in a regional winner’s bracket game in Minco. Unranked Elmore City falls to 5-13.
The Lady Bulldogs opened the game with points in the paint by Lundyn Anderson and Kourtney Willingham for a 6-1 lead. A 3-pointer by Kynlee Patterson cut the Stratford lead to 6-4 and that would be as close as ECP would get the rest of the way out.
Trinity Bess and Jaelee Korzan would combine to score the next 14 points for Stratford that included a 12-0 run. Korzan scored eight of those points and Bess added a pair of 3-pointers as Stratford opened up a 20-6 lead.
Stratford started the second quarter with 3-pointers by three different players, Shawnda McMillen, Grace Wright and Ryleigh Ardery and boosted its lead to 29-6 two minutes into the period. Wright would strike again from beyond the arc two minutes later for the Lady Bulldogs sixth trey of the first half.
Taryn McCall and Patterson would both hit baskets late in the half for Elmore City helping trim the lead to 35-12 at the break.
Bess’ 3-pointer to start the second half sparked a 15-4 SHS run that put the game out of reach at 50-16. McMillen and Willingham both hit 3-pointers in the run. Patterson’s 3-pointer ended the run, Stratford ended the quarter seven straight points — four by Anderson and a 3-pointer by Wright.
For the third straight quarter, the Lady Bulldogs opened the period with a 3-pointer as McMillen hit her third shot from long distance in the game. Elmore City then had their biggest run of the contest, five straight points, that included a layup by Valerie Riddle and a 3-pointer by Patterson. Stratford would add two more triples in the quarter as they pushed past ECP for a 40-point win.
Six different Lady Bulldogs had 3-pointers in the game.
McMillen lead all scorers with 13 points (three 3-pointers). Bess finished with 12 points (four 3-pointer).
Four more Stratford players contributed nine points each — Wright (three 3-pointers), Willingham (one 3-pointer), Korzan and Anderson nine (one 3-pointer).
Patterson paced the Lady Badgers with 11 (three 3-pointer) points. Taylor Lehman added eight for the visitors.
