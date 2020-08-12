SULPHUR — The Sulphur Lady Bulldogs got a solid outing from pitcher Harley Beesley and took advantage of three Byng errors in a 9-1 win over the Lady Pirates in five innings Monday in the season-opener for both teams.
Beasley struck out four, walked four and allowed just one earned run and three hits in the SHS victory.
The hosts jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings and put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the fifth frame.
Ally Dixson and Shallen Mershon both finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored to pace Sulphur’s 10-hit offensive attack.
Trenity Miller finished 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI to pace Byng at the plate from her leadoff position.
Joelee Williams had Byng’s other base hit.
Vanoss runs away from Stonewall
VANOSS — Host Vanoss collected 16 total hits and scored early and often in a 16-2 win over Stonewall Monday evening.
The Lady Wolves pounded six extra-base hits, including a triple by Erin Khoury and doubles from Abbi Snow, Brinn Brassfield, Lizzy Simpson and Jaycee Underwood.
Snow, Simpson, Dansby, Brassfield and Emrie Ellis all had two hits apiece. Ellis and Snow each finished with three RBIs.
Brassfield pitched all three innings in the run-rule for Vanoss. She struck out seven, walked none and scattered four hits.
Stonewall got doubles from Tatum Brady and Lyndi Humphers.
Roff splits pair at Caddo Festival
CADDO — The Roff Lady Tigers rolled past Bennington 11-1 before dropping a 5-2 decision to host Caddo Monday at the Caddo Festival.
Roff 11, Bennington 1
Roff hurler Paige Mayfield allowed just one hit and issued one walk and pitched all four innings of the contest.
The Lady Tigers erupted for six runs in the bottom of the second inning to grab an early lead. Roff then scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to end the game early.
Roff ended with seven hits in the game. Kendra Kirk led the way for the Lady Tigers, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Mayfield helped her cause with a 1-for-2 outing that included two RBIs and two runs scored.
Camden Simon also went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored for the locals.
Caddo 5, Roff 2
Caddo ace Emily Robinson threw a complete-game, no-hitter in the victory for the host team. She struck out five, walked three and allowed two unearned runs.
Paityn Lowry went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored to lead Caddo at the plate. Kaden McKay also had two hits and drove in a run and Nancy Dodd supplied a double and an RBI.
Roff ace Danleigh Harris was strong in defeat. She struck out six, walked one and allowed three earned runs.
