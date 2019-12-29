Hyrdo-Eakly sent a clear message to the rest of Class A Friday at the 2019 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Tournament: "We're the team to beat."
The Lady Bobcats broke open a close game with a dominant second half and cruised by Canute 68-38 in the tournament's fifth-place game.
Top-ranked Hydro-Eakly improved to 10-1 on the year and completed a season sweep of No. 2 Canute, which dropped to 12-3. The Lady Bobcats defeated Canute 67-57 back on Nov. 22.
Hydro-Eakly led just 25-21 at halftime and Canute pulled within 28-26 on a free throw by Haley Schreck at the 5:54 mark of the third period.
The Lady Bobcats responded with seven straight points, including a fast-break layup and 3-pointer by Kira Berkey that stretched the Hydro-Eakly lead to 35-26 at the halfway point of the third quarter.
Canute trailed 45-35 heading into the fourth quarter before the bottom really fell out.
After Madison Faylor hit a 3-pointer at the 5:21 mark to get the Trojanettes within 51-38, Canute would never score again.
Hydro-Eakly ended the game with an impressive 17-0 volley to run away with the figure and establish its dominance in Class A.
The Lady Bobcats put up an incredible 65 shots compared to 31 for Canute thanks in part to 18 offensive rebounds. The Hydro-Eakly defense also forced a whopping 36 Trojanette turnovers.
Rachel Berry finished 6-of-10 from the field and made 9-of-11 free shots on the way to a game-high 21 points. She also had five rebounds and five steals.
Berkey added 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Five other Hydro-Eakly players scored at least four points.
Kyle Smith led Canute with 11 points and seven rebounds, both team-highs, off the bench. She hit 5-of-7 field goals and also had three steals. Faylor ended up with eight points, six rebounds and three steals.
