OKLAHOMA CITY — It was only fitting that the lights went out in the Big House for the final 14 seconds of the girls Class A State championship game between No. 1 Vanoss and No. 2 Hydro-Eakly.
The ending certainly wasn’t what the Vanoss camp wanted, or expected to see.
Hyrdo-Eakly shot lights out and put Vanoss in a big hole early and rolled to a 69-48 win over the Lady Wolves to become back-to-back state champions.
The Lady Wolves saw an incredible 38-game winning streak — dating back to last season — come to an end and finished the 2020-21 campaign at 26-1. Hydro-Eakly claimed their second straight state championship with a 26-3 mark, reeling off 19 consecutive wins to end the season.
The Lady Bobcats sank 12-of-20 3-point shots to spoil Vanoss’ bid to complete an undefeated season.
“Today was one of our worst days — I don’t want to fault our effort, but we just didn’t make shots,” Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt told The Ada News following the game. “Hydro’s not typically a good-shooting team and they go out and make all those threes,” he continued. “It was a perfect storm and that’s kind of what it takes to beat us and that happened today. It was unreal for the way they usually shoot it. I guess it just wasn’t meant to be.”
Most of Hydro’s 3-point barrage came in the first half. The Lady Bobcats sank three triples in the first quarter and then made five more in the second to finish 8-of-10 from beyond the arc and bolt to a 38-20 halftime lead.
The Lady Bobcats finished 14-of-25 (56%) from the field in the first half compared to a 7-of-25 (28%) effort by the Lady Wolves, who also committed 13 turnovers through the first two frames.
To add to the Vanoss first-half misery, Emily Wilson, the Lady Wolves’ leading scorer, picked up her third foul at the 6:32 mark of the second quarter and sat on the bench the rest of the first half. And University of Arkansas signee Emrie Ellis didn’t hit her first field goal until there were only six seconds left in the second period.
Perfect storm, indeed.
Vanoss got within 13 several times in the third quarter but could get no closer. Hydro led 52-36 heading into the final eight minutes.
It wasn’t just one or two Hydro players that got hot. Five different players sank 3-point shots for the Lady Bobcats.
Vanoss made 4-of-21 (19%) 3-pointers in the game.
“I don’t want to take anything away from them, they’re a really good team. I wish we had played better, but that happens sometimes,” Hurt said.
Junior Rees Berkey led Hydro-Eakly with 18 points and 10 rebounds and was 3-of-6 from 3-point territory. She also had three steals.
Macy Buss hit 3-of-5 threes and scored 15 points. Both Kira Berkey and Lottie Parker scored 11 points each in the Hydro balanced offense and combined for 4-of-7 3-point shooting. Parker also had five assists.
Rachel Barry added eight points and hit both of the 3-point shots she attempted.
Ellis bounced back from her slow start to lead the VHS offense with 15 points. She also had nine rebounds, four steals and four blocked shots.
Lizzy Simpson followed with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Rileigh Rush sank a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points.
One subpar game at the wrong time won’t tarnish the great run Vanoss has had, especially over the last two years. The Lady Wolves were the favorites to win the Class 2A state championship last year before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
“That’s a special group of girls. They’ve done a lot,” Hurt said. “This group will still be talked about for a really long time. And they deserve to be. It was a great run and these girls accomplished a lot.”
