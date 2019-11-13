Lady Bison rally past Tigers on Senior Day

Harding scored two second-half goals to erase an early deficit and defeat East Central 2-1 Saturday on Senior Day at Tiger Field.
The Lady Bison had clinched the fourth spot in the Great American Conference Championship before the game and finished the regular season with a 7-9-2 overall record and a 6-5-1 mark in conference play.
Based on other results around the conference, Harding will take on GAC regular-season champion Southwestern Oklahoma in the tournament semifinals.
East Central finished its season at 6-12 overall and 4-8 in GAC action.
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead on a goal in the fifth minute by Kay Woodring. The Tigers held the lead until halftime. Woodring, a senior from Moore High School, scored her first goal of the fall and her first since the 2017 season.
Less than five minutes into the second half, Nicole Morgan scored her third goal of the season on an assist from Parker Smitherman.
The game-winning goal came in the 71st minute. Melanie Spurgeon scored her 10th goal on a pass from McKenzie Betancur.
ECU was outshot 27-13 overall and 9-5 in shots on goal.
Goalkeeper Mollie Nance was credited with seven saves for East Central.
Harding sports information director Scott Goode contributed to this report.
