Lady Aggies riding longest D2 win streak ever

TISHOMINGO — The nationally top-ranked Murray State softball team begins the postseason at noon today in Hot Springs, Arkansas after putting together the most historic regular season in school history.
Coach Aaron Mullens’ squad is the only undefeated college team in the country at any level of collegiate softball or baseball with a perfect 50-0 record.
The Lady Aggies will meet Carl Albert State College in the Region 2 tournament opener after going 24-0 against region competition this season.
That’s just one of the staggering numbers that Murray State has compiled as it begins the quest for a return to the NJCAA Division 2 World Series, where they finished as national runner-up a season ago.
Their current 50-game winning streak is the longest ever in NJCAA Division 2 history and only behind a massive 88-game string of victories set by Butler County in 2016-17 as the longest ever in national junior college softball history.
Sophomore pitcher Alexa Hopkins has been dominant in the pitching circle, posting a 15-0 record and nine saves in a whopping 45 appearances. In 125 2/3 innings the hurling stalwart has struck out 134 and walked only 15 while sporting a sensational 0.44 earned run average.
Chesnie Hewitt keys the Aggie offense with a .432 batting average that includes a team-high 17 home runs, seven triples and 62 runs batted in. Fellow sophomore Kenzie Tuck has added a .420 average with 16 homers and 54 RBI.
By The Numbers
● 50-0 record
● 24-0 vs. Region 2 opponents
● 35 wins via run-rule
● w470 runs scored (9.4 per game)
● 65 runs allowed (1.3 per game)
● 115 doubles
● 23 triples
● 88 home runs
● .402 team batting average
● 22 pitching shutouts
● 328 K’s thru 291 innings
● .184 opponent batting average
● only 4 games decided by less than 4 runs
● only 34 errors
