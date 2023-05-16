Lady Aggies punch ticket to World Series

After spotting Labette Community College an early lead, Murray State slammed the door and plated six unanswered runs to rally for a 6-1 Plains A District Championship Friday and punch their ticket for the NJCAA Division II Softball World Series.
The top-rated Lady Aggies remained unbeaten at 56-0 and will head to Spartanburg, South Carolina for the national event scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 23.
Labette got a solo home run off of Alexa Hopkins in the second stanza before the Lady Aggie ace slammed the door, allowing only two hits the rest of the way in a complete game performance in which she struck out four and walked none
Murray State didn’t waste long in erasing the deficit as K.J. Morgan singled with two outs in the third and rode home on a two-run homer off the bat of Shallen Mershon.
The Lady Aggies tacked on another pair in the fourth after stringing together a Kenzie Tuck single, Rayna Rock double and two-run single from Brylea Russell to make it 4-1. They posted another run in the fifth when Abby Beck singled and Rayna Rock delivered an RBI hit, duplicating the same thing in the seventh for the final Murray State run.
Coach Aaron Mullens’ club finished with 12 hits as all but one starter in the lineup got in on the hitting parade. Rock led the charge with three hits and two batted in. Mershon had two hits and two RBI while Tuck also produced a pair of hits. Chesnie Hewitt, Morgan, Beck, Russell and Jadyn Hook all notched one.
