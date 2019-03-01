Kyler Murray won't throw, run at NFL Combine

NORMAN — Kyler Murray won’t throw, run or jump at the NFL Combine this week, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Murray will participate in combine interviews, but save other physical tests for OU’s March 13 pro day in Norman.
“Kyler Murray has told teams he doesn’t plan to participate in any drills or testing at the combine. Is doing medical and interviews here. Plan is to work out at his pro day instead. Teams expected this,” Ian Rapoport said via his Twitter account.
The former Oklahoma quarterback was measured at 5 foot 10 and 1/8 inches, 207 pounds with 9 4/8 inch hands on Thursday in Indianapolis — numbers that impressed those who thought he was smaller.
Size has been a major talking point with Murray and it’s likely to continue. But according to the NFL, his hands actually measured larger than former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield’s did last year.
And he weighed heavier than Russell Wilson at the 2012 combine and his hands measured larger than Baker Mayfield’s did at last year’s combine.
