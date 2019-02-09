Kyler Murray to attend NFL combine, according to report

NORMAN — Kyler Murray will showcase his football skills at the NFL Combine, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Murray’s inclusion further would indicate the seriousness with which he’s approaching a football future. The former Oklahoma quarterback has signed to play baseball with the Oakland Athletics, but spring training and the combine conflict with each other.
Position players must report to spring training by Feb. 15 and the combine is Feb. 26-March 4. To participate in both, Murray would have to juggle them simultaneously, likely with the A’s permission.
Oakland could place him on the restricted list and force him to repay a $4.66 million bonus if he leaves training without the team’s consent, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Would the A’s allow Murray to leave and test the combine? The Chronicle’s Susan Slusser asked a former executive, who said it might not be a bad idea.
“If it’s me, I give him the OK to go,” the former executive said. “I say, ‘We care about this kid’s future and we want him to do what’s best for him.’
“It might be good for him, it might be an eye-opener for him, once he sees the size and strength of the other guys in the draft.”
Murray declared for the NFL Draft on Jan. 14. He could still choose to play for Oakland, which selected him with the ninth pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft.
But according to Schefter, Murray may have already made up his mind. In January, Schefter reported the two-sport star “has informed the Oakland A’s of his intention to follow his heart to the NFL.”
Murray transferred to OU in 2015 after one season at Texas A&M. He sat out in 2016 due to NCAA transfer rules, then served as Mayfield’s backup in 2017 before exploding during his redshirt junior season last fall, throwing for 4,361 yards and rushing for 1,001 to go with 54 total touchdowns.
Other former Sooners invited to this year’s combine are Rodney Anderson, Marquise Brown, Bobby Evans, Cody Ford, Ben Powers, Dru Samia and Austin Seibert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.