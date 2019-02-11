Kyler Murray picks NFL over MLB

Kyler Murray posted a tweet Monday committing to his dream of becoming an NFL quarterback, ending speculation about his decision and leaving a professional baseball career on the table.
“Moving forward, I am firmly and fully committing my life and time to becoming an NFL quarterback,” Murray wrote in a statement. “Football has been my love and passion my entire life. I was raised to play QB, and I very much look forward to dedicating 100 percent of myself to being the best QB possible and winning NFL championships.
“I have started an extensive training program to further prepare myself for upcoming NFL workouts and interviews. I eagerly await the opportunity to continue to prove to NFL decision makers that I am the franchise QB in this draft.”
Murray was chosen ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in last summer's Major League Baseball Draft. During the fall he won the Heisman Trophy playing quarterback at Oklahoma. He spent much of the season juggling questions about whether he would honor his commitment with the A's.
His future in baseball seemed further in doubt during recent weeks as he entered his name into the NFL draft and was listed by the league as a draft combine participant last week. He signed a $4.66 million bonus with the A's. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports Murray will return $1.29 of the $1.5 million signing bonus he received last year and forfeits the remaining $3.16 that was due to him in March.
Murray transferred to OU in 2015 after one season at Texas A&M. He sat out in 2016 due to NCAA transfer rules then served as Baker Mayfield’s backup in 2017, before exploding during his redshirt junior season, throwing for 4,361 yards and rushing for 1,001 to go with 54 total touchdowns.
