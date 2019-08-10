Kyler Murray perfect 6 for 6 in NFL preseason debut

NORMAN — They say nobody can bat a thousand, but Kyler Murray challenged that theory Thursday.
The former Oklahoma quarterback’s highly anticipated professional debut was perfect, so to speak.
Murray completed 6 of 6 passes for 44 yards for the Arizona Cardinals before a sack forced a punt on what was short 33-yard drive.
He went to the bench for good after that. It was just a glimpse, though a promising one, of what Murray might offer in the NFL.
Much of what he did was familiar to OU fans, including a scramble from pressure that nearly led to a long completion, until a receiver was called for illegal touching.
Murray even ran a run-pass option play, completing a short pass to Larry Fitzgerald.
His longest completion was a 14-yard throw to David Johnson near the far sideline.
With that, Murray’s pro life finally began not with a baseball bat, but in shoulder pads and helmet.
For a long time, it was a struggle predicting which sport Murray would ultimately choose for his future. His whirlwind finish in college saw him taken No. 9 overall in the MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics, who left him the option to play one final season of college football.
That proved fruitful for Murray, who led OU to the College Football Playoff and set records in the process, on his way to becoming the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall NFL pick by the Cardinals.
He became the second consecutive OU quarterback to accomplish those feats. But unlike his predecessor, Baker Mayfield, there was no question Murray would have the reins behind center to begin his rookie NFL season.
Murray has been the presumed starter from the outset, while Mayfield had to wait several games with the Cleveland Browns last season before usurping Tyrod Taylor.
Mayfield was 5 for 6 for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Browns’ preseason opener against Washington on Thursday.
