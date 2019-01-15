Kyler Murray declares for NFL Draft

NORMAN — Kyler Murray is a man of few words. He wrote one sentence Monday that helped clarify his athletic career moving forward.
Murray tweeted he will declare for the NFL Draft, an expected move but one that rules him out from returning to play at Oklahoma, where he won the Heisman Trophy last fall.
“I have declared for the NFL Draft,” Murray wrote.
His decision does not keep him from playing baseball for the Oakland Athletics, who chose him with the ninth pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. The A’s awarded him a $4.66 million contract and met with him Sunday in Dallas to discuss his potential in baseball, according to multiple reports.
Now, Murray has time to decide if he’ll play football or baseball professionally. Position players report to spring training Feb. 15, and the NFL combine is Feb. 26.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Oakland is willing to give Murray a major league deal that includes more guaranteed money and a spot on its 40-man roster if he chooses baseball over football. He initially signed a minor league deal, meaning MLB would have to approve any changes.
Murray threw for 4,361 yards and rushed for 1,001 at OU last season, accounting for 54 total touchdowns.
Mike Leslie of WFAA in Dallas reported Sunday that Murray is hoping to get $15 million from the Athletics to stick with baseball. He will reportedly declare for the NFL draft if he doesn’t get “big-time money.”
However, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle later reported that Murray did not make any sort of monetary demand and that the purpose of the meeting was “exploring ways to ensure his baseball future.”
Passan noted Murray could receive a major league contract from the A’s, adding that “the notion of a player who has never taken an at-bat in the minor leagues winding up with a big league deal shows how special a situation Kyler Murray’s is.”
The outfield prospect was drafted No. 9 overall in the MLB draft in June.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the last pick in the first round last season and still signed a four-year deal worth $9.47 million with a $4.97 million signing bonus. Murray could get at least that in the first round, and if he plays well, he could make at least $20 million per year by his fifth season.
The Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
