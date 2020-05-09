Once a Cougar, always a Cougar. No one embodies that statement more than new Ada High boys basketball head coach Kyle Caufield.
Ada athletic director Bryan Harwell made the announcement earlier this week that Caufield will replace Garland Parks as the leader of the Cougar basketball program. And it seems like a perfect fit.
“It’s really neat to be able to coach at the school that’s taught me and given me so much — and not just through my high school career. I’ve gone through the whole Ada School System,” Caufield told The Ada News. “It’s very exciting. It’s a great opportunity and a good situation to be in.”
Caufield graduated from Ada High in 2003, where he played — and excelled at — multiple sports during his prep career. He then joined Ada City Schools as a graduate assistant coach while attending college from 2004 to 2012 and helped with football, basketball and track.
He was hired as a full-time assistant coach in 2012 for football, basketball and baseball and stayed in those roles until 2014 when he switched his concentration to basketball and baseball only.
Caufield has been the high school boys basketball assistant coach for most of those years. He’s coached most of the current AHS roster for most of their athletic careers in junior high and high school.
“That makes the transition easier for me. They’re familiar with me and I’m familiar with them,” he said.
Caufield has had a front-row seat during Ada’s success over the past three seasons with Parks. That includes a pair of state tournament appearances. The bar will already be set high when the 2020-21 season rolls around.
“We’ve had a lot of success, but that’s what you want in your program — the bar to be set high. It gives you something to strive for and work hard to reach,” Caufield said. “We’ve had kids around that were able to see that and hopefully that will motivate them to get to those places we’ve reached in the last three, four or five years.”
Parks, who just days earlier accepted a job as the new boys coach at Putnam City High School, said he doesn’t believe the Cougars will miss a beat with Caufield in charge.
“Kyle will do a tremendous job. He has a high basketball IQ and works hard,” Parks said.
Caufield wants to keep the Ada Cougar ship sailing in the right direction. And even though playmaker Jaxson Robinson announced he will graduate early and forego his senior season, Caufield still believes his first varsity team can continue the Cougar tradition.
“I look forward to continuing to lead the program in the right direction. I think we have a good group of talented kids. The expectations will be to continue to move forward and progress,” he said. “We have a really good foundation in place.”
Caufield has been around many successful and talented coaches during his career at Ada High. He’ll have those shoulders to lean on as well as former standout players La’Neishea Caufield and Chuckie Caufield to gather advice from.
“I’ve seen a lot of good coaches, played for some and been around them. You can gain and get experience from each one. It’s always good too when you know you have a lot of good coaches and support around you that you can talk to whenever you need them,” he said.
And while he said he’s probably going to pick the brains of his sister and brother from time to time, he wanted to make one thing perfectly clear.
“I have my brother and sister too. But I still tell them I was the best one out of the three of us (in high school),” he laughed. “They might say differently.”
Caufield will have assistant coach Cody Nall at his side once again. Nall and Caufield have been a part of the AHS boys basketball program together for years.
“He’ll be great to work with. We’re looking forward to it,” he said.
Caufield said the Ada Junior High boys basketball program also has some talented kids that will make good helping hands in the years to come. Even last year’s group of Ada sixth graders have already made their presence felt.
“We’ve got a good group of junior high kids coming up and I’ve heard our sixth graders can play,” Caufield said. “That’s exciting to know we have those younger groups we can develop and put them in a position to be successful. Our program looks like it’s going to be good for a while.”
And it looks like the Ada High boys basketball program will continue to be in good hands.
