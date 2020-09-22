KONAWA — Isaiah Gore rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns and the Konawa Tigers upended the Midwest City JV 27-14 at home in Week 3.
Gore scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter and had another rushing TD in the second period.
Elizah Lena also hit the century mark for Konawa, rushing for 100 yards on 27 carries including a 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Dylan Fry ran for 60 yards on 11 carries and quarterback Silas Isaacs finished with 51 yards on 14 tries.
Isaacs attempted just one pass for 10 yards and ran for a 5-yard score in the third period.
The Tigers are back at home this week, hosting old rival Wewoka.
Strother upsets No. 2 Sasakwa
SASAKWA — Strother scored 24 points in the first quarter and shocked No. 2 and host Sasakwa 46-30 in Week 3.
Strother stayed unbeaten at 3-0 on the year, while Sasakwa slipped to 2-1.
The Yellowjackets stung the Vikings with touchdown runs of 47, 10 and nine yards by three different runners on the way to a 24-0 lead.
Strother held Sasakwa scoreless in the second quarter and after the fourth different Yellowjacket found the end zone, the visitors led 30-8 at halftime.
Sasakwa won the second half 22-16 but couldn’t dig out of the early hole.
The usually explosive Sasakwa offense was held to just five first downs.
The Vikings were also hurt by 10 penalties totaling 120 yards and five turnovers — three interceptions and two lost fumbles.
Sasakwa was limited to 148 yards rushing with standout Thomas Rompf leading the way with 142 yards and two TDs on 20 carries.
Trenton Wolfe led the way for Strother, finishing with 145 yards and two scores on 28 carries. Toby LeMay added 88 yards on 14 totes and also found the end zone twice.
Sasakwa quarterback Tyler Stalnaker completed 7-of-15 passes for 195 yards. Gavin Ridge hauled in a 75-yard touchdown reception, and Gaylen Leekta had two catches for 55 yards.
The Vikings will look to get back on track in Week 4 when they host Coyle.
