Konawa Tigers shut down Stroud club

STROUD — The Konawa Tigers got four hits from Silas Isaacs and a complete-game pitching effort from Dylan Fry in an 8-1 District 2A-6 road win over Stroud Tuesday night.
Konawa improved to 14-8 overall and 7-2 in district play, while Stroud fell to 10-7 and 7-3. The Tigers are second in the 2A-6 standings behind Latta.
Fry pitched all seven innings in the contest with six strikeouts and two walks. He scattered four hits and didn’t allow an earned run.
Isaacs finished 4-for-4 with two triples, three RBIs and three runs scored in an eight-hit KHS attack. Zackary Reevis went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Fry helped his cause by going 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Christopher Matchie went 1-for-4 and scored twice for the Tigers.
Konawa returns to action Friday, hosting Bethel. The Tigers are at Latta on Monday and host the Panthers on Tuesday in a pair of key district matchups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.