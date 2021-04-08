Konawa Tigers shut down Stroud club

Silas Isaacs (2) went 4-for-4 with two triples and three RBIs in Konawa’s 8-1 district road win over Stroud Tuesday evening.

 LaDawna Fry | For The Ada News

STROUD — The Konawa Tigers got four hits from Silas Isaacs and a complete-game pitching effort from Dylan Fry in an 8-1 District 2A-6 road win over Stroud Tuesday night.

Konawa improved to 14-8 overall and 7-2 in district play, while Stroud fell to 10-7 and 7-3. The Tigers are second in the 2A-6 standings behind Latta.

Fry pitched all seven innings in the contest with six strikeouts and two walks. He scattered four hits and didn’t allow an earned run.

Isaacs finished 4-for-4 with two triples, three RBIs and three runs scored in an eight-hit KHS attack. Zackary Reevis went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Fry helped his cause by going 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Christopher Matchie went 1-for-4 and scored twice for the Tigers.

Konawa returns to action Friday, hosting Bethel. The Tigers are at Latta on Monday and host the Panthers on Tuesday in a pair of key district matchups.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

