KONAWA — Konawa and Colcord decided to beat the rain and get their Class 2A Bi-District Tournament out of the way early. Then the Tigers decided to get the Hornets out of the way.
The Tigers swept past Colcord by counts of 8-2 and 7-3 to win the bi-district title at home Tuesday night.
Konawa, under the direction of head coach Jerrod James, improved to 19-12 and earned a spot in a Class 2A Regional Tournament next week. Colcord’s season came to an end at 12-11.
Game 1
Konawa 8, Colcord 2
The Tigers held a slim 3-2 lead after three innings but starting pitcher Dylan Fry, with a little help from reliever Silas Isaacs, held the Hornets scoreless over the final four frames.
Fry dominated the Colcord offense to claim the win. He struck out 12, walked just one and allowed two hits and no earned runs through 6.1 innings. Isaacs faced the final four CHS batters of the game and had two strikeouts, two walks without allowing a hit or a run.
Fry helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Isaacs finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, a double and two runs scored.
Christian Matchie went 1-for-4 but scored three runs for Konawa, while Zackary Reavis ended up 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI.
Kaden Sharp and Cale Eberle also had hits for the home team.
Treyden Larmon and Caleb Skidual had Colcord’s only hits.
Jaden Mayberry was the losing pitcher for the Hornets. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed just three earned runs in 5.1 innings.
Game 2
Konawa 7, Colcord 3
The Tigers scored three runs in the top of the first inning and three more in the second to leap out to a 6-1 lead and never looked back.
Konawa piled up 11 hits in the game, led by Kaden Sharp who finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Dylan Fry went 2-for-2 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored, while Christopher Matchie went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Cale Eberle also had two hits for the hosts and drove in a run, while Christian Matchie walked twice and scored twice.
Zackary Reavis belted a three-run homer in the top of the second inning that put Konawa ahead 6-1.
Jaden Mayberry had two of only four Colcord hits, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Derek Mayberry finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Caleb Skidual had the Hornets’ other hit.
Reavis picked up the mound win with a complete game outing. He struck out 11, walked one and allowed three runs on four hits.
Derek Mayberry absorbed the loss. He struck out three, walked two, hit four batters and surrendered six earned runs in 4.0 innings.
The Hornets would finish with a combined 16 errors in the doubleheader.
