Konawa sweeps Dibble in 2A Bi-District action

KONAWA — The Konawa Lady Tigers earned a trip to a regional tournament after winning a best-of-three Class 2A Bi-District series with Dibble at home Monday afternoon.
Konawa won the opener 8-1 before completed the bi-district sweep with a 10-0 victory.
The Lady Tigers will meet host Dale at 10 a.m. today in a Class 2A Regional Tournament first-round game.
Game 1
Konawa 8, Dibble 1
Dibble led 1-0 after two innings but Konawa scored four runs in the third and three more in the fourth to pull away.
Julie Coats was the winning pitcher, finishing with seven strikeouts.
Julie Coats led the KHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a double. Tyler Yahola went 2-for-4, while Jayln Isaacs finished 1-for-4 with a double.
Game 2
Konawa 10, Dibble 0
Konawa scored at least one run in every inning in the victory.
Julie Coats was again the winning hurler for the home team. She struck out six Dibble batters.
Tyra Yahola again swung a hot bat for the Lady Tigers, going 2-for-4 with a double. Camry Whitekiller finished 2-for-4 with a triple, while Jayln Isaacs also had two hits for the winners. Kashyn Ortiz smacked a double for Konawa.
