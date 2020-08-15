KONAWA — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced another local school to shut down its academic and extracurricular activities, including all sports.
Konawa superintendent Cory Ellis told The Ada News that two students — one elementary student and one junior high student — tested positive for COVID-19. School officials learned of the positive tests Friday morning. School was dismissed at noon.
“Today, we received notification from a district parent that their child(ren) tested positive for COVID-19,” Ellis said during an announcement on the school’s official Facebook page.
“There is nothing more important to Konawa Public Schools than the safety and health of our students, our staff and their families,” he continued. “We are working directly with county health officials to address this situation.”
After contacting the health department, school officials decided to shut down the school through Friday, Aug. 28.
“We will be doing distance learning during this time. All activities are suspended further notice. We will resume school on Monday, Aug. 31,” Ellis said.
Ellis emphasized school officials felt this decision was best for Konawa employees and students.
“Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and community members. Please continue to take necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you for the next two weeks,” the announcement read. “It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be (empathetic) and respectful to those affected.”
In recent days the number of positive cases in Oklahoma has been on the decline. The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported 794 new coronavirus cases across the state, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 46,897. Newly two weeks ago, the state was averaging just under 1,100 new cases a day. On Friday, the average had dipped to 663 new cases a day, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Medicine enterprise chief quality officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.