KONAWA — Quarterback Silas Isaacs rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns and the Konawa Tigers blitzed Keys 22-7 in their season-opener Friday night.
Konawa piled up 353 yards on the ground against the Cougars.
Isaacs’ big night was highlighted by a 68-yard run.
Running back Dylan Fry finished with 51 yards on 11 tries and tailback Isaiah Gore rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Elizah Lena rounded out the KHS rushing attack with 60 yards on 11 carries.
Isaacs completed just 2-of-15 passes for 25 yards — both to receiver Lena.
The Tigers were originally scheduled to face Crooked Oak in Week 1 but the Ruf-Nex had to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns.
Konawa is scheduled to host North Rock Creek in Week 2.
Crusaders cruise past Stratford
DEL CITY — Christian Heritage Academy piled up nearly 400 yards of total offense and ran past Stratford 42-20 Friday night in Del City.
The Crusaders scored the first three touchdowns of the game to build a 20-0 cushion and take control early.
“It was a tough opener against a very athletic Christian Heritage team,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn. “We have some young guys that are going to have to grow up quickly and be ready to fill some key roles. I thought our guys never quit tonight and they kept fighting and competing until the very end. I know these guys will work and we will get better.”
Stratford travels to Allen Friday night for an all-area Week 2 matchup.
Garrett French had touchdown runs of 15 and 10 yards for the Crusaders, while quarterback Kye Davis threw three of touchdown passes. Cade Hale hauled in a 77-yard TD reception for the home team while Nate Nuthman had touchdown catches of 20 and 32 yards.
Stratford’s first score of the contest came in the form of a 15-yard pass from Payton Wood to Brisyn Markovich.
Nolan Hall scored on a 1-yard run for the Bulldogs and David Arriaga added a late 4-yard TD tote.
Arriga led the SHS defensive effort with nine tackles and Hunter Morton followed with eight.
No. 2 Sasakwa rocks Olive
OLIVE — Sasakwa exploded for 46 points in the first quarter and squashed host Olive 54-6 in a came that ended via the mercy rule at halftime.
The Vikings piled up 413 yards of total offense — 303 on the ground and 110 through the air.
Sasakwa scored on seven drives and never punted.
Thomas Rompf picked up where he left off last season, finishing with 209 yards and five touchdowns on just seven carries. He had TD runs of 46, 24, 70, 3 and 45 yards. Quarterback Tyler Stalnaker rushed eight times for 39 yards, including a 15-yard TD run and Austin Choate rounded out the SHS ground game with 55 yards on five carries.
Stalnaker completed 3-of-7 passes for 110 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Gavin Ridge had one catch for 65 yards, Wyatt Davis had one TD reception for 35 yards and Slade Honsinger added one grab for 10 yards.
The Vikings travel to Fox for a Week 2 matchup.
Editor’s Note: No reports were received from Allen, Coalgate or Sulphur.
