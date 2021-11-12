ALLEN — Things were going Allen’s way after the Mustangs scored back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 20-12 lead over local foe Konawa in a Week 10 District A-7 clash in Allen.
However, it was the Tigers who ended the season on a good note.
Konawa outscored Allen 26-0 to end the game and pull away for a 38-20 victory.
The Tigers, under the direction of head coach Brian McCalip, snapped a four-game losing streak and finished the season at 2-8 overall and 2-5 in the district. Allen dropped its final seven district contests to end the year at 2-8 and 0-7 under first-year head coach Matt McCreary.
Konawa quarterback Christian Matchie and freshman tailback Keagan Bell both turned in strong performances to lead the Tigers. Matchie rushed for 107 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown, while Bell ended with 18 carries for 88 yards and four TDs.
The Mustangs edged Konawa 262-248 in total yards but were hampered by four costly turnovers.
Konawa got a 6-yard touchdown run by Bell to get the scoring started, but the Mustangs stopped the two-point run. Allen answered quickly when quarterback Davyn Wilson connected with Quinton Walker for a 38-yard TD toss. A two-point pass attempt was incomplete and the game was tied at 6-6.
Matchie got free for a 31-yard touchdown keeper but again the two-point run was stopped short. Allen led 12-6 heading into the second quarter.
The Mustangs then scored back-to-back touchdowns. Shawn Husband plowed into the end zone from three yards out and Wilson threw a two-point pass to Emmett Koonce to put Allen ahead 14-12. Wilson then found Walker again, this time for a 29-yard score. The conversion pass failed, but Allen had pushed its lead to 20-12 midway through the second quarter.
Konawa scored a touchdown just before halftime when Matchie threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Fraysson Coody to trim the AHS advantage to 20-18 at the break.
It was all Konawa in the second half and Bell scored on touchdown runs of 2, 9 and 19 yards.
Wilson completed 14-of-29 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns for the Mustangs, who were limited to just 33 total rushing yards.
Walker, an Allen junior, finished with eight catches for 141 yards and two scores.
Tagus Howard paced the Mustang defense with 13 tackles, while Jacob Hisaw followed with seven stops.
Konawa got eight tackles from Jacob Leslie and six tackles and two interceptions from Matchie. Coody also had an interception for the visitors.
