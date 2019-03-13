Konawa powers six to state meet

KONAWA — The Konawa High School powerlifting team captured the Class A championship at the Oklahoma Southeast Regional meet, held Saturday at Checotah High School.
Talihina finished as runner-up at the regional, while Allen placed third at the event. No Allen individual results were available at press time.
Six Konawa athletes qualified for the Oklahoma Powerlifting State meet, scheduled for Saturday in El Reno.
“I am extremely proud of these kids,” said Konawa coach Dustin Newberry. “They have been working hard to get stronger and their hard work has paid off.”
To qualify for the state competition, the athletes either had to finish in the top five in their class at regionals or be awarded an at-large bid.
Isaiah Gore was first at 181 pounds to lead the KHS effort. Three Konawa competitors finished second — Jesse Morgan at 145 pounds, Connor Auld at 198 pounds and Tommy Shull at 242 pounds.
Josh Lindsey finished third in the 220-pound division, while Trevin Madron was an at-large pick at 157 pounds.
