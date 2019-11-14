Konawa partying like it's 1999

The Konawa Tigers will take the field for the first time since 1999 when they travel to Gore for a Class A playoff game.
It’s been 20 long years since Konawa earned a trip to the postseason, and new head coach Brian McCalip said his team is stoked about the accomplishment.
“The kids are excited. That is the thing they talked about since the beginning of the year — getting back to the playoffs,” McCalip told The Ada News.
McCalip said Konawa football supporters are also glad to be able to watch Tiger football in Week 11.
“The whole community and school are excited about this week. It had been a long drought,” he said.
Gore enters the contest with a 9-1 record and won District A-8 with a perfect 6-0 mark. The Pirates are riding a seven-game win streak after a Week 3 loss to Mounds by a count of 21-12. Gore has scored 239 points during that stretch (34.1 points per game average) and has surrendered just 71 (10.1 ppg). The Pirates have given up just 19 points in their final four games.
Konawa is 3-7 overall and backed into the playoffs despite losing their final three contests.
“Gore is the district champ and a very good football team,” McCalip said. “They like to run the football. The tailback is a big physical runner, and he’s going to be a challenge to stop. But our kids are looking forward to that challenge.”
