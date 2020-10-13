Konawa misses Friday game due to COVID-19

LaDawna Fry | For The Ada NewsKonawa offensive players get ready for the snap of the football in a road game with Savanna on Oct. 3. The Tigers had to cancel a road trip to Stroud last weekend due to COVID-19 concerns, but will host Wynnewood at 7 p.m. Thursday for a fall break contest.

KONAWA — A single positive case of COVID-19 on the Konawa High School football team led to the cancellation of last Friday night’s road trip to Stroud and the replacing of Mounds as the team’s Fall Break foe.

After a road trip to Savanna on Oct. 3, a Konawa player tested positive for the novel coronavirus and due to contact tracing three of his Tiger teammates were placed in a two-week quarantine.

Konawa head coach Brian McCalip said Mounds backed out this week’s Thursday night football contest, but officials quickly added the Wynnewood Savages as a replacement for the KHS home game.

“We’ll be missing a few, but we’re glad to be playing,” McCalip said.

McCalip said the quarantined players will be allowed to rejoin the Tiger camp on Monday.

The Tigers enter Thursday’s night’s contest 4-1 overall and 1-1 in District A-7 play. Wynnewood, which is part of District A-3, is 0-3 and 0-2.

McCalip added that the games against Stroud and Mounds will likely not be rescheduled.

Tags

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you