Konawa misses Friday game due to COVID-19

KONAWA — A single positive case of COVID-19 on the Konawa High School football team led to the cancellation of last Friday night’s road trip to Stroud and the replacing of Mounds as the team’s Fall Break foe.
After a road trip to Savanna on Oct. 3, a Konawa player tested positive for the novel coronavirus and due to contact tracing three of his Tiger teammates were placed in a two-week quarantine.
Konawa head coach Brian McCalip said Mounds backed out this week’s Thursday night football contest, but officials quickly added the Wynnewood Savages as a replacement for the KHS home game.
“We’ll be missing a few, but we’re glad to be playing,” McCalip said.
McCalip said the quarantined players will be allowed to rejoin the Tiger camp on Monday.
The Tigers enter Thursday’s night’s contest 4-1 overall and 1-1 in District A-7 play. Wynnewood, which is part of District A-3, is 0-3 and 0-2.
McCalip added that the games against Stroud and Mounds will likely not be rescheduled.
