Konawa Lady Tigers speed past Coalgate

STONEWALL – Kayden King tossed in 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds and registered four steals Friday night as the Class 2A 16th-ranked Konawa Lady Tigers crushed the Coalgate Lady Wildcats 59-15 in the semifinals of the SRT Tournament.
Kayla Hill and Kim Soar chipped in 10 points each, as Hill recorded four steals and Soar popped in a pair of 3-point shots and snatched five boards.
Charlene Galimba contributed eight points, five rebounds and six assists. Konawa also received big rebounding efforts out of Kashyn Ortiz with eight, and Charylee Ortiz finished with six. Kashyn Ortiz also totaled four steals.
Rylie Wood led Coalgate with eight points.
The Lady Tigers raced out to a 13-3 advantage after one quarter and went on a 16-7 run in the second in building a 29-10 halftime cushion. Konawa then outscored the Lady Wildcats by 15-4 and 15-1 counts in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
BOYS
Consolation
Coalgate 38, Tupelo 3
The Tigers shot an anemic 15-of-52 from the floor and only 1-of-23 from 3-point range.
“It was about as poor an offensive game I’ve ever witnessed,” said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller. “We were fine defensively, and to shoot as poorly as we did and lose by five says a lot about the opportunities for a win we missed.”
Austin Vick led Tupelo with 12 points, Seth Foreman followed with eight and Michael Moralez finished with eight, including the only 3-point basket.
Coalgate led 7-4 after one quarter, 12-8 at halftime and 24-20 through three quarters.
Haydn Vick and Blade Horton scored eight points apiece to lead the Coalgate club.
GIRLS
Consolation
Stringtown 48, Tupelo 33
A 12-3 run by Stringtown in the third quarter proved to be the difference Friday as Stringtown overcame the Lady Tigers.
Autumn Fritz topped Tupelo in a losing cause with 12 points off four 3-point shots. Breonna D’Aguanno followed with eight points, including one trey, and Cheyanne Price ended up with seven, including one 3-point bucket.
Stringtown led just 21-18 at halftime before pulling away in the third.
Ellissa Chick scored a game-high 21 points to pace Stringtown, while Gracie Dunlap contributed 11.
Latta’s Epperly scores 1,000th point
TISHOMINGO – Emma Epperly poured in 24 points, was 10-of-10 from the free-throw line, pulled down seven rebounds and handed out three assists Friday night as the Class 2A fifth-ranked Latta Lady Panthers downed Dickson 61-47 in the semifinals of the Tishomingo Tournament.
Epperly went over the 1,000-point scoring mark in her career during the game.
Shelby Garrett sank two 3-point shots and finished with 10 points to go with six steals, and Carson Dean contributed nine points and five boards.
Hailey Baber tacked on six points, while Chloe Brinlee and Taryn Batterton ended up with four apiece, as Batterton also collected four rebounds and a pair of assists.
Latta, which improved to 15-4 with the victory, was 20-of-25 from the charity stripe for the game.
Sisters Senna Young and Audrey Young led Dickson with 19 and 14 points, respectively.
The Lady Panthers played Pauls Valley in the championship game on Saturday.
