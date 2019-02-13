Konawa-Holdenville Girls Capsule

GIRLS
Monday, Feb. 12
At Holdenville
Konawa 60, Holdenville 23
KONAWA 24 19 9 8 — 60
HOLDENVILLE 10 6 3 4 — 23
KONAWA – Kashyn Ortiz 16, Kayden King 12, Charlene Galimba 11, Kayla Hill 10, Charlyee Ortiz 6, Kim Soar 3, Sarah Gee 2.
HOLDENVILLE – Carly Tatum 9, Leigha Phillips 4, Bradeny Smith 4, Mekenna Smith 4, Bailey Padgett 2
3-point goals: C. Ortiz 2, K. Ortiz 1 (K); Tatum 1 (H).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Class 2A 16th-ranked Konawa Lady Tigers placed four players in double figures and rolled to a 60-23 rout of host Holdenville Monday night to conclude the 2018-19 regular season. Kashyn Ortiz led the way with 16 points, including one 3-point bucket, as she also recorded four rebounds and three steals. Kayden King followed with 12 points and dished out three assists. Charlene Galimba was next with 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals. Kayla Hill tacked on 10 points. Charylee Ortiz sank two 3-point shots to score six points. Konawa jumped out to a 24-10 lead after one quarter before outscoring Holdenville 19-6 in the second in building a 43-16 halftime cushion. A 9-3 third quarter led to a 52-19 advantage through three quarters.
Team Records: Konawa 19-4; Holdenville 2-19.
Up Next: Konawa vs. Tushka-Canadian winner, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Class 2A District Tournament in Konawa.
