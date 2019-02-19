KONAWA — Charlene Galimba fired in 17 points, pulled down nine rebounds, recorded eight steals and totaled six assists Saturday to lead the Class 2A 16th-ranked Konawa Lady Tigers past Tushka 72-54 for a 2A district crown inside the newly named Wayne A. Smith Gymnasium.
Konawa improved to 20-4 win the win and will face No. 11 Amber-Pocasset at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a Class 2A Regional Tournament home game. Tushka fell into the loser’s bracket at 14-11.
“Well it wasn’t as pretty as I would have liked, but this time of year, we will take any win we can get,” said head coach Ray Ardery. “We will need to play better going into Thursday night’s battle.”
Three other Konawa players reached double figures as well. Kayden King added 16 points and five boards. Kayla Hill followed with 14 points and four rebounds, and Kashyn Ortiz tacked on 11 points and five boards. Frankie Soar, coming off an injury, tallied nine points and six rebounds in her return.
“Frankie Soar returned from injury tonight, so it was good to get her mixed back into the lineup after missing the last 15 games,” Ardery said.
The Lady Tigers led 35-25 at halftime and clung to a 47-38 advantage through three quarters. A 25-16 fourth quarter made it a rout for Konawa.
Alissa Kindred sank three 3-point shots and exploded for a game-high 31 point for Tushka.
BOYS
Canadian 47, Konawa 19
The Konawa Tigers were limited to single digits in each quarter in dropping a 47-19 decision to No. 12 Canadian in a Class 2A district final.
Konawa fell into the loser’s bracket with a 14-11 record and will host Wayne at 3 p.m. Thursday in a Class 2A Regional Tournament elimination game. Canadian advanced with a 22-2 record.
Only three players got into the scoring column for Konawa. Dyami Kilpatrick and Caleb Nail finished with eight apiece, while Seth Tanyan had the other three off a 3-point basket.
“We physically got whipped,” said Konawa head coach Gordon Garner.
Nail, who drained two 3-point shots, also recorded two steals and had three assists. Tanyan also totaled four rebounds.
Canadian rushed out to a 21-5 advantage after one quarter and led 30-13 at halftime. A 14-4 third-quarter spurt by Canadian put the game away. The Tigers were ultimately limited to just two fourth-quarter points.
Carson Thompson led the Cougars with 21 points.
Latta girls hold off late Minco charge
MINCO — Macy Smith popped in six 3-point shots and finished with a game-leading 20 points Saturday, and the Class 2A fifth-ranked Latta Lady Panthers held off a strong fourth-quarter charge by host Minco to claim a district championship.
The Lady Panthers improved to 21-5 and will host Wilburton (13-10) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse. Minco heads to consolation play at 15-10.
Latta head coach Bruce Plunk said the game got closer than it probably should have.
“We had benched our starters and were up by 25 going into the fourth. They (Minco) went crazy with their 3’s. We didn’t play bad then. We turned the ball over only seven times the whole game,” Plunk said.
Shelby Garrett nailed three treys and finished with 15 points to go with four steals and three assists. Smith was 6-of-10 from 3-point range, and Garrett was 3-of-7.
Emma Epperly added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Carson Dean hit one trey and finished with six points for the winners.
Latta led 10-4 after one quarter, staged an 18-3 run in the second in creating a 28-7 halftime cushion and outscored Minco, 20-16, in the third in taking a 48-23 advantage into the fourth. Minco rallied behind all nine of its 3-point makes in the second half, including seven in the fourth quarter.
Emme Douglas topped Minco with 13 points, Ashley Rickey followed with 12 and Cassidy Franklin ended up with 11.
Allen girls roll past
No. 14 Caddo
ALLEN — Sunzie Harrison fired in 20 points while Kinsey Nix and Kaylyn Rowsey supplied 10 apiece Saturday, and the host Allen Lady Mustangs upset No. 14 Caddo 54-30 for a Class 2A District crown.
Allen improved to 15-11 and will host Talihina in a regional tournament winner’s bracket at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Caddo, now 21-3, drops into Class 2A Regional consolation play. The Lady Bruins had entered the contest with a 10-game winning streak.
Harrison converted three treys on the night, while Nix and Jaycee Watkins had one apiece. Calissa Childers chipped in seven points for Allen, and Watkins ended up with five.
Karlee Robinson led Caddo with 12 points, and teammate Brittney Miller finished with 10. Allen opened the game with a 22-7 first quarter and went on to a 33-15 halftime advantage. It was 44-25 in favor of the Lady Mustangs through three quarters.
BOYS
Allen 59, Caddo 54
Chad Milne tossed in 18 points and Tadyn Walker contributed 14, and the Class 2A 15th-ranked Allen Mustangs knocked off Caddo 59-54 for a district championship.
Hunter Simpson added 12 points for Allen. Walker drained two 3-point shots, and Aaron Dockery had one on the way to his seven total points.
KW Adair poured in a game-high 23 points for Caddo and teammate Jacob Jenkins tacked on 12.
Allen trailed 38-37 entering the fourth quarter before the Mustangs outscored Caddo, 22-16 the rest of the way.
Allen, now 20-5, will host Quinton (18-7) at 8 p.m. Thursday in a Class 2A Regional winner’s-bracket game. Caddo fell into the loser’s bracket at 14-9.
