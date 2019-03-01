SHAWNEE — The 16th-ranked Konawa Lady Tigers used two great defensive stretches to surge past Silo 48-35 Thursday afternoon in a Class 2A Area Tournament elimination game at Shawnee High School.
Konawa improved to 22-5 and will meet the winner of another 2A elimination game between the Allen Lady Mustangs and No. 11 Amber-Pocasset (played Thursday night) at 1:30 p.m. today back in Shawnee.
The Silo Lady Rebels, who had won eight of their past nine outings coming into the contest, end the season at 20-10.
Konawa rolled to a 13-0 lead to start the game and nearly pulled off a first-quarter shutout. But Silo’s Lexi McDonald hit a jumper with 22 seconds left to make it 13-2 heading to the second period.
“The girls did a good job of getting off to a quick start,” said Konawa head coach Ray Ardery.
Charlene Galimba scored the first six points for Konawa with a 3-pointer and a three-point play. Kayla Hill had four points in opening KHS volley,
A jumper by Kayden King at the 3:20 mark of the second quarter pushed the Konawa advantage to 18-6. The Lady Rebels closed the frame with a 6-2 run to trim the KHS lead to 20-12 at halftime.
SHS playmaker Mattie Busby scored from her knees and later caught a long pass from teammate Gracie Lawless for a layup during a 7-0 spurt by the Lady Rebels that closed the gap to 23-19 at the 4:41 mark of the third period.
Enter Konawa post player Frankie Soar. The 5-11 senior the first six points of a 7-0 Lady Tiger run that put the locals ahead 32-21.
“I thought Frankie Soar came in and did a really good job on the offensive side of the ball in the second half. They had a hard time matching up with her,” Ardery said.
Konawa dialed up the defense again and put the game out of reach with a 12-3 run to start the fourth quarter. Galimba and Kashyn Ortiz capped it off with two free throws apiece that gave the Lady Tigers a commanding 44-27 advantage with 3:33 remaining.
“We did a good job of not forcing things that weren’t there. We’ll take the win and look forward to playing tomorrow against a very good Allen or Am-Po team,” Ardery said.
Soar’s big effort off the bench included 13 point, four rebounds and three steals. She was a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.
Galimba also finished with 13 points and was 6-of-9 from the stripe.
Hill also hit double figures for Konawa with 10 points and pulled down six rebounds. King struggled from the field and scored just five points but ended with a team-high seven boards.
Busby scored 13 points to lead the Lady Rebels before fouling out 4:28 left in the third period. Randi McLarry grabbed a game-high eight rebounds for Silo.
The Lady Tigers owned a huge advantage at the free-throw line. Konawa sank 20-of-27 attempts compared to a 4-of-8 outing from the Lady Rebels.
———o———
By The Numbers
CLASS 2A AREA
At Shawnee High School
Loser’s Bracket
Konawa 48, Silo 35
SILO 2 10 12 11 — 35
KONAWA 13 7 12 16 — 48
SILO: Mattie Busby 6-12, 0-0, 13; Lexi McDonald 3-4, 2-2, 8; Ryan Herndon 3-4, 2-2, 8; Randi McLarry 1-1, 1-3, 3; Abbi Atkinson 1-3, 0-1, 3; Alaria Bell 1-5, 0-0, 2; Taylor Shives 0-0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 14-40, 4-8, 35.
KONAWA: Frankie Soar 3-12, 7-7, 13; Charlene Galimba 3-5, 6-9, 13; Kayla Hill 4-9, 2-3, 10; Kayden King 2-9, 1-2, 5; Kashyn Ortiz 1-7, 2-2, 5; Kimberly Soar 0-2, 1-2, 1; Ashley Duck 0-0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 13-45, 20-27, 48.
Turnovers: Konawa 15, Silo 20.
Steals: Konawa 11 (K. Ortiz 3, F.Soar 3); Silo 9 (Atkinson 3).
Rebounds: Konawa 36 (King 7); Silo 29 (McLarry 8).
3-point goals: Konawa 2-7 (Galimba 1-1, K. Ortiz 1-1); Silo 3-13 (Busby 1-2, Herndon 1-6, Atkinson 1-3).
Fouled out: Busby (S)
