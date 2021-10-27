HENRYETTA — The Konawa High School girls cross country team qualified for the state meet for the sixth straight time after finishing third last weekend at the Class 2A Regional meet held at the Henryetta Golf Course.
Warner won the meet with a score of 39, Chelsea was second at 51 and the Lady Tigers followed with 93 team points.
The KHS boys squad had three runners participate.
GIRLS
The Lady Tigers had two runners finish in the Top 25.
Senior Tyra Yahola paced the Konawa girls with a 19th-place finish in a time of 15:09.60 on the two-mile course. Junior Hannah Gee followed with a time of 15:29.69 and finished in the No. 25 spot.
Senior Brianna Porter was next, finishing 33rd in 16:03.04. Freshman Lydia Gee was three spots back at 16:06.89.
Other Konawa runners included sophomore Malena Whitekiller with a time of 16:48.42 and junior Kristin Johnson with a time of 17:34.06.
The Class 2A State meet is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
BOYS
Freshman Tanner Johnson led the Tigers with a time of 23:23.07. Sophomore Chase Motley was next at 23:40.67 and junior Zackary Reavis turned in a time of 23:48.84.
Stonewall to
send two to state
HENRYETTA — Stonewall freshmen Carlee Gayler and Lilly Wyche both qualified for state after strong showings at the Class 2A Regional Cross Country meet held Saturday at the Henryetta Golf Course.
Gayler placed fourth overall with a time of 14:01.86 and Wyche finished sixth with a time of 14:21.73.
“Carlee and Lilly have had an exceptional season. These girls have an admirable work ethic, determination, and fire within them. They have been “pedal to the metal” from the beginning, and they have not let off the accelerator,” said Stonewall first-year coach Kaitlinn Osborne.
“They have placed in the top 20 in every meet that they have attended, and now they have earned an opportunity to compete in the state meet. They came out to prove that they deserve a spot in the state meet, and they did just that,” she continued. “Watching their hard work come to fruition and sealing the deal on their first trip to the state meet, gave me chills and made my heart swell.”
Freshman Kadyn Sutton finished with a time of 20:20.09 at the meet, which contained 113 competitors in the girls’ two-mile race.
The Class 2A State meet is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
BOYS
The Stonewall boys squad had a full team at the meet but didn’t have any state qualifiers.
Senior Connor Leflore paced the SHS boys squad with a time of 28:06.91. Sophomore Levia Hayes was next at 29:55.34.
Other Longhorns runners included sophomore Mitchell Teel, 32:37.22; junior Caleb Phelps, 34:45.34 and sophomore Jordan Tiger at 40:59.89.
There were 133 competitors in the boys’ 5K run.
Latta’s Hill
qualifies for 2A state
HENRYETTA — Latta sophomore Brayden Hill qualified for this weekend’s Class 2A State Cross Country meet after a solid showing at a regional meet last Saturday in Henryetta.
Hill finished 19th overall with a time of 19:56.24.
The only other Panther to compete in the regional was sophomore Abraham Tellez, who finished 51st in 22:27.79.
GIRLS
In the girls 2A Regional race, Latta sophomore Angelle Jimenez narrowly missed qualifying for state after placing 16th at the regional meet with a time of 15:05.46.
Senior Chloe Miller also competed at the 2A Regional for the Lady Panthers and recorded a time of 21:59.74.
