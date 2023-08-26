KONAWA — Konawa head coach Jeff Tompkins has high expectations for the Tigers this year.
Tompkins said his team has a new attitude and focus heading into the 2023 season.
“This is a playoff football team 100 percent. I believe that in my heart,” Tompkins told The Ada News at the Tigers Media Day. “Our size, our speed and the understanding of the system we run will give us a chance. How deep we go in the playoffs will be determined by their execution and their work ethic. We have a lot of things to look forward to.”
It’s a big step for a program that went 0-10 in 2015 and has had only one winning season during that span. The Tigers finished 3-7 last year.
Tompkins said the Tigers have worked hard since last spring and that effort continued throughout summer pride and into the season.
“At this point, I don’t have any reason to believe we won’t carry our standard and our work ethic we established this summer through our season. If we can stay healthy and execute, we’ll be just fine,” he said.
“I love their energy. We have a whole different focus this season,” he continued. “We’re just growing as a team and a unit. These guys are learning what it means to be a team and holding each other accountable.”
Numbers are good in Tiger Land. Konawa has 36 players listed on the preseason roster.
“We have good numbers but we’re still overall a young team,” he said, pointing out that a dozen of his players are freshmen. “A good depth chart wins games. We can keep fresh legs on the field at all times.”
Depth has greatly improved KHS preseason workouts. Tompkins said his young, inexperienced players have learned his system on the run.
“Our young guys have learned the new system like they’ve been here three or four years with us. They’ve really picked it up,” he said. “It makes for a better tempo in practice when we can have a true first group and second group. They’re hard workers. I’m proud of them.
“They made a point to be around us a lot this summer and I think that’s going to yield some big results. All of our guys had a really big spring and had great summer pride.”
Conversely, Konawa has just five senior players but Tompkins said that group has shown great leadership.
“Our seniors have stepped up and know their role this year and that’s really going to help,” he said.
The Tigers hope to keep opponents guessing by lining up in multiple offensive formations.
“Our goal always is to be a 50-50 ratio, run to pass,” Tompkins said.
Sophomore Tyler Whitley will lead the KHS offense at quarterback.
“We’ve got a young sophomore quarterback who’s learning a new system but he works hard and is doing a good job,” he said.
Leading the Konawa ground game will be Jeremiah Flores and Keegan Bell.
“We’re going to have two really good running backs this year in Jeremiah Flores and Keegan Bell. Not only are those guys solid, returning starters but we have a lot of guys that are going to be rotational starters this year due to our depth and the increase in numbers,” Tompkins said.
William Neurauter, Keith Cross and Isaiah Johnson will be leaders of the Konawa receiving corps.
Center Ryan Smith (6-1, 275), who qualified for the state powerlifting meet the last two years, will be a force on the offensive line.
“He’s the anchor of our offensive line right now. He’s been a four-year starter for Konawa. Ever since I’ve been around him, pound for pound he’s either one of or the strongest kid on the football team,” Tompkins said. “He’s a smart kid and a great leader. He was one of the captains last year and I look for him to do that again this year.”
Defensively, the Tigers will employ a 4-2-5 look but Tompkins said his team will also run multiple schemes on that side of the ball.
Flores led the team with 102 tackles as a sophomore and will again be a playmaker at linebacker this fall. Kanen Powell will join Flores at linebacker while Smith will attack the opposition from his defensive end spot.
“Inside we should be very, very tough between our defensive line and our interior linebackers,” Tompkins said.
Tompkins said he’ll use a number of players in the defensive backfield.
“We’re two to three deep at every position. That will help us. There are a lot of young guys back there but they are eager to learn and do a good job,” he said.
The Konawa coaching staff includes Willy Gould, Lydell Yellowfish, Jacob Leslie, Eric Christianson and Tyler Douthit.
The Tigers opened the season with a Zero Week home game against a talented Walters club that finished with a glossy 10-3 record last year. The Blue Devils bested Konawa 34-14 in last year’s season opener.
“To me, that’s the most important game of the season. It sets the tone for these kids and everybody else that we’re going to see about who we are and what we’ve become,” Tompkins said.
The Tigers will compete in District A-4 which includes Stroud, Wewoka, Hartshorne, Liberty, Savanna, Allen and Mounds.
Stroud and Hartshorne are going to be extremely tough. Last year, they finished atop the district and they have almost all their starters coming back,” Tompkins said. “But we’re a different ballclub this year. I think with the jumps we’ve made, we’ll be very problematic for the teams in our district when we play them.”
———o———
DISTRICT A-4
COACHES POLL
1. Stroud (10-3)
2. Hartshorne (7-4)
T-3. Liberty (5-5)
T-3. Mounds (5-6)
5. Allen (6-5)
6. Konawa (3-7)
T-7. Savanna (1-9)
T-7. Wewoka (2-7)
