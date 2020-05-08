Konawa athletes have opportunity for free physicals

KONAWA — Konawa student-athletes have a chance to get a physical exam good for the 2020-21 school year free of charge.
The Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center (COFMC) located at 527 West 3rd in Konawa will be conducting free physical exams for prospective Konawa athletes entering grades 6-12 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 12.
“This free service is for one day only,” said Konawa athletic director Bryan Lyon. “Any student entering 6th to 12th grades during our next school year who plan to participate in a sport must have a physical.”
The physical form and the COFMC form will be available at the clinic. These forms require a guardian’s signature before the clinic will conduct the physical exam.
“Again, this is a one-day-only free exam for Konawa athletes,” Lyon said. “Physical exams scheduled on any day other than May 12 will require payment of the medical center’s regular examination fee. Please take advantage of this opportunity our local clinic is providing and let them know how much they are appreciated.”
For more information, Lyon can be contacted via email at bryanlyon@konawa.k12.ok.us.
