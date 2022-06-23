PAULS VALLEY — Kodi Bennett (Morrison) kept hearing some big numbers being reported on her way to the weigh-in at the 2022 Okie Noodling Festival and wasn’t sure how her fish was going to fare this year against some rugged competition.
However, Bennett’s catfish catch tipped the scales at 58.89 pounds and that was just good enough to capture her fourth career Top Female Noodler championship during the 22nd annual edition of one of the top noodling events in the country.
When asked if she felt like her lunker was big enough to place after she got it to shore, Bennett said she just wasn’t sure.
“Man I thought he was. But you never know how this tournament can be. You never know until you get here,” Bennett told The Ada News after the winners were announced. “There were a lot of big fish this year and they’re all within five pounds of each other. Some years you beat people by 15 pounds and some years it’s really close.”
Nikki Beshirs, a Sumner, Texas, native, gave Bennett a run for her money this year. She was runner-up in the Top Female Noodler race with a catch that weighed 57.89 pounds.
Maybe even more impressive was Bennett’s third-place finish in the Scuba Division while competing against every noodler in the huge Okie Noodling field.
J.T. Ray hauled in a catfish that weighed an eye-popping 62.02 pounds to capture the Scuba Division championship and the award for the biggest overall catch. Derrik Nelms of Tecumseh was second in the Scuba Division at 59.44 pounds, just ahead of Bennett’s mark.
Bennett, a graduate of Varnum High School who played basketball at East Central University and is a former assistant softball coach Byng, said she and her husband — Levi Bennett — went fish hunting on Lake Eufaula.
Kodi Bennett described her catch.
“We ran into a culvert and went down about five or six feet and he hit my hand once and I had to go back down and get him. But it was over after that,” she said.
Levi Bennett, who played baseball at East Central University, hauled in a catfish that weight just over 53 pounds.
Kodi Bennett could easily be sitting on a Michael Jordan-esque six straight Top Female Noodler titles. She won three consecutive championships from 2017 to 2019, COVID-19 wiped out the event in 2020 and her fish died before she could make it to Pauls Valley last year. She said she felt certain that her catfish would have at least placed (if not won the event) in 2021 if it had lived.
“It would have placed. Sometimes they just don’t do well in the heat. You can do everything you possibly can to keep them alive but sometimes it’s just not meant to be,” she said.
Still, with four championship plaques, some consider her the Okie Noodling GOAT in the female division. She’s certainly put herself in that conversation.
“There’s not very many Division I athletes that walk across that stage,” Levi Bennett said. Kodi Bennett also played basketball at the University of Oklahoma.
Bennett said she’ll remember this one because it’s the first championship she’s claimed since being married.
“They’re all exciting but I think this one is a little more special since it’s with my husband,” she said.
Kodi and Levi Bennett currently live in Coalgate. Levi operates Bennett’s Fishing Guide Service.
