Four Kiwanis Baseball League teams have punched their tickets to the OK Kids State Tournament.
The Ada Thunder will compete in the 12U State Tournament that begins tonight in Weatherford. They won a regional title in Ada.
Three local 10U teams made their way to state — The Ada Wood Ducks, The OK Smoke (Byng) and The Latta Panthers 10U squad.
The Wood Ducks won the Cushing regional, the Smoke advanced from the Perry region and Latta came out of a regional in Weatherford.
The OK Kids 10U Pee Wee State tournament begins tonight in Sallisaw and runs through Saturday. The Coalgate Elite, another local team, is also in the 16-team bracket.
Aaron Heilaman, a member of the board of directors for Kiwanis Baseball, said it’s quite the feat to get three teams to state from the same league. The Wood Ducks were the Kiwanis champs followed by the Smoke and the Panthers.
“I know there isn’t another league in the state with that many teams,” Heilaman said. “There is some great baseball being played at the youth level in and around Ada.”
ADA THUNDER
The Thunder rolled to the regional championship, outscoring its opponents 61-6 on the way to the title. They defeated the Okemah Rangers 12-0, buried the McAlester Buffaloes 22-2 and walloped the Texoma Lions out of Durant by counts of 16-4 and 11-0.
The Thunder — who will head to Weatherford with an overall record of 44-8 — will meet Cushing at 4 p.m. today in a first-round matchup at the OK Kids Midget State Tournament.
