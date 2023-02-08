Kiowa girls clip Tupelo in Monday night game

TUPELO — Kiowa got off to a quick start and sped past Tupelo 53-26 in high school girls basketball action in Tupelo Monday night.
Kiowa improved to 13-9 on the year, while Tupelo fell to 6-17.
The Lady Tigers will be heading to Kiowa Thursday night for a Class B District Tournament contest opposite Moyers. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Kiowa raced out to a 21-7 lead after one quarter and stretched the advantage to 34-17 by halftime.
The Cowgirls then limited Tupelo to a single point in the third period to put the game out of reach.
Tupelo got a team-high 15 points, including one 3-pointer, from Kylee Watson. Isabella Neal was next with five points.
Allie Scrivner led Kiowa with 10 points. Four players scored eight points apiece for the visitors — Kinley Jenson, Shaylee Nichols, Mollie Bain and Paighe Igou. Allison Wolfenberger hit a pair of 3-pointers for the visitors.
The Kiowa boys knocked off Tupelo 42-34. No other information was received from that contest. The Tigers will battle Milburn at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Class B District Tournament action at Kiowa High School.
