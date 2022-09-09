Kiowa closes out Tupelo 1-0

KIOWA — Cody Scrivner cracked an RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning and that proved to be the difference in a 1-0 win over Tupelo Tuesday evening.
Tupelo, ranked No. 4 in Class B, dropped to 5-5 on the season, while No. 7 Kiowa improved to 14-4.
Cash Clifft had reached on a bunt single earlier in the fifth inning before scoring all the way from first on Scrivner’s big blast.
Twine Palmer was the winning pitcher for the Cowboys. He struck out nine, walked two and allowed just four Tupelo hits in a complete-game shutout. Brody McCollum was tagged with the loss for the Tigers. He struck out three, walked two and allowed four hits and one earned run in six innings of work.
McCollum also had two of Tupelo’s hits. Dalton O’Dell and Colton Bourland each had a single for the locals.
Tupelo is competing in the rugged Silo Tournament this weekend.
